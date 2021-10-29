Why scientists are now more confident linking extreme weather and climate change

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

With every passing year, scientists grow more certain that climate change is behind many of today's extreme weather events. On this episode of “The Climate Crisis Podcast,” Yahoo News talks to UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain about the growing evidence for linking distinct weather events to rising global temperatures. 

“Fifteen or 20 years ago, you might have heard very vehement sort of exhortations not to link specific weather events to climate change, and it was the climate scientists who were saying that,” Swain said. 

Since then, however, many things have changed. “One is that the climate has continued to change over the past couple of decades, continued to get warmer," Swain said. "And we now have a much longer observed reality of climate change and the subsequent increase and certain tie-ins to extreme events, to the point that it's now a lot clearer than it once was that there's a clear link to climate change, just on the basis of having more real-world data.” He added, “Another thing that’s changed is that our ability to model changes in climate and specifically the kinds of extreme events that we care about when we talk about this attribution kind of topic, you know, the hurricanes, the wildfires, the floods, the heat waves. Our ability to simulate these mathematically and physically has improved over that period as well. And there’s also just been a sort of a shift in the overall, I think, mentality surrounding the purported difference between weather and climate.”

In the episode, Swain goes on to discuss why climate change has led half the country to experience extreme drought while the other half experiences worsening flash flooding

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Never Meta worse idea': Facebook's new name gives critics fresh chance to roast company

    Facebook's critics were quick to mock the company's latest move, which the company says reflects its expansion into virtual spaces.

  • Prince Andrew scandal: Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre settlement can be kept secret, judge rules

    A 2009 settlement agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre can be kept under seal as Britain’s Prince Andrew fights a lawsuit filed by the woman, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Giuffre claims the royal sexually assaulted her when she was underage.

  • Scientists express doubt that Glasgow climate change conference will be successful

    For many of the scientists whose work has informed the grim reports issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in recent years, the chances that an agreement will be reached to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels seem dim.

  • Prince Harry Went Into "Panic Mode" Over the Queen's Hospitalization

    Prince Harry went into "panic mode" over the Queen's recent hospitalization and felt helpless being miles away.

  • Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

    The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

  • The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

    Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp

  • Study: 10 UNESCO forests emit more C02 than they soak up

    Sites containing some of the world’s most treasured forests, including the Yosemite National Park and Indonesia's Sumatra rainforest, have been emitting more heat-trapping carbon dioxide than they have absorbed in recent years, a U.N.-backed report said. According to the report released Thursday, factors like logging, wildfires and clearance of land for agriculture are to blame. The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural and educational agency, said their report provides the first-ever assessment of greenhouse gases produced and absorbed in UNESCO-listed forests.

  • Turkey's Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming

    For centuries, Lake Tuz in central Turkey has hosted huge colonies of flamingos that migrate and breed there when the weather is warm, feeding on algae in the lake’s shallow waters. This summer, however, a heart-wrenching scene replaced the usual splendid sunset images of the birds captured by wildlife photographer Fahri Tunc. The 1,665 square kilometer (643 square mile) lake — Turkey’s second-largest lake and home to several bird species — has entirely receded this year.

  • Critics forecast real damage from Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson’s disinformation on climate, COVID

    Sen. Mike Thompson spent decades as FOX-4’s chief meteorologist.

  • Could planting a trillion trees stop global heating? This man thinks so

    Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong has founded a company, Terraformation, aiming to reforest 3bn acres but others doubt that trees are a magic bullet for the climate crisisSign up to Down to Earth, our weekly environment newsletter Yishan Wong the founder of Terraformation. The company aims to reforest 3bn acres of degraded land. Photograph: Patrick Kelley/Courtesy of Terraformation In 2017, Yishan Wong was ready to retire in Hawaii after leaving behind his career in Silicon Valley. The CEO of Reddit

  • 'Out of all the wildlife in Canada, they're probably the smartest': Animal experts caution on how to treat, represent raccoons

    Over the last decade, raccoons have unquestionably become Toronto’s unofficial mascot. Every year, there seems to be a number of incidents where the creature winds up in an unusual spot throughout the city, which in turn makes headlines. There was the record shop raccoon, the Shoppers Drug Mart raccoon, and the donut shop raccoon, to name just a few.

  • After Joe Manchin tanked Biden's major clean-energy plan, the president still wants to spend $555 billion to fight the climate crisis

    It's the biggest part of Biden's social spending framework as he heads to the UN climate summit in Glasgow this week.

  • How satellites are finding the world’s hidden greenhouse gas emissions

    Climate Trace uses machine learning and satellite imagery to find the primary sources of the world's greenhouse gasses

  • Miami Beach is raising roads for sea rise. Lawsuits say they’re causing flooding too.

    The constant complaints that Miami Beach’s plans to raise roads in the face of sea rise would flood nearby homes has finally resulted in lawsuits.

  • A viral TikTok shows a bear crashing a wedding as one unfazed guest continues eating his dinner

    A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.

  • Mighty river to muddy trickle: South America's Parana rings climate alarm

    Gustavo Alcides Diaz, an Argentine fisherman and hunter from a river island community, is at home on the water. The Parana River once lapped the banks near his wooden stilt home that he could reach by boat. The Parana, South America's second-largest river behind only the Amazon, has retreated this year to its lowest level since its record low in 1944, hit by cyclical droughts and dwindling rainfall upriver in Brazil.

  • Hundreds of sea turtles wash up dead in Mexico

    Scientists think the turtles may have become tangled in abandoned fishing nets and drowned.

  • Study finds California condors can have "virgin births"

    Endangered California condors can have “'virgin births," according to a study released Thursday. Researchers with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said genetic testing confirmed that two male chicks hatched in 2001 and 2009 from unfertilized eggs were related to their mothers. It's the first report of asexual reproduction in California condors, although parthenogenesis can occur in other species ranging from sharks to honey bees to Komodo dragons.

  • Mapped: More urban deer in NWA means more car accidents

    Data: Statefarm; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Just like people, more deer are moving to NWA. What's happening: Deer have fewer natural predators than they used to and, ironically thanks to urban development, feel safer closer to town. There is usually plenty of food, and they begin having fawns, so the population grows over time. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: More deer means more human-animal interactions and as t

  • 7 Best Hybrid Cars (and the Prius isn't one)

    With the auto industry pivoting toward complete electrification, it shouldn't be surprising that the development of new hybrid cars has basically screeched to a halt. Toyota/Lexus makes the bulk of them, while only Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Ford offer them at all.