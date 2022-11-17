This Is Why SDI Limited's (ASX:SDI) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

Performance at SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) has been reasonably good and CEO Samantha Cheetham has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 23 November 2022, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing SDI Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, SDI Limited has a market capitalization of AU$100m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$670k over the year to June 2022. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$492.8k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$296m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$530k. This suggests that SDI remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Samantha Cheetham also holds AU$302k worth of SDI stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$493k AU$481k 74% Other AU$177k AU$175k 26% Total Compensation AU$670k AU$656k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. SDI is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

SDI Limited's Growth

Earnings per share at SDI Limited are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit slightly lower. In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has SDI Limited Been A Good Investment?

SDI Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 6.7% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for SDI that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

