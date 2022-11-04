Here’s Why ServiceNow (NOW) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The fund fell sharply for the year-to-date and trailing 12-month periods; however, the philosophy of the fund is to achieve strong long-term performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is a software company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. On October 31, 2022, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stock closed at $420.74 per share. One-month return of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was 2.23% and its shares lost 38.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has a market capitalization of $84.989 billion.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is an enterprise software leader offering cloud-based solutions that improve employee workflow efficiency through automation and digitization. The company’s brand, extensive go-to-market reach, and product excellence allowed it to materially grow its business with the largest companies in the world, including 80% of the Fortune 500. As of its latest quarter, the company had over 1,400 customers spending close to $4 million per year on average, and recently announced a $250 million contract with a governmental entity. ServiceNow’s industry-leading customer renewal rates of over 97% underscore the criticality of the company’s solutions to its customers. The stock underperformed as quarterly bookings were negatively impacted by longer-than-expected sales cycles due to macroeconomic dynamics creating a more complex spending environment. In addition, with international revenues accounting for about one-third of the company’s business, investors expect foreign currency and pricing dynamics to generate additional headwinds. We continue to believe in the company’s long-term opportunities as it benefits from digitization initiatives, a unique and growing product line, and strong management team." Photo by Danial Igdery on Unsplash

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is in 16th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 99 hedge fund portfolios held ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) at the end of the second quarter which was 90 in the previous quarter.

We discussed ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in another article and shared the list of the biggest internet companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.