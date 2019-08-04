Why Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited’s (NSE:SESHAPAPER) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited (NSE:SESHAPAPER) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Seshasayee Paper and Boards:

0.25 = ₹2.8b ÷ (₹14b - ₹3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Seshasayee Paper and Boards has an ROCE of 25%.

Does Seshasayee Paper and Boards Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Seshasayee Paper and Boards's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 14% average in the Forestry industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Seshasayee Paper and Boards's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Seshasayee Paper and Boards's ROCE appears to be 25%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 14%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Seshasayee Paper and Boards's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:SESHAPAPER Past Revenue and Net Income, August 4th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Seshasayee Paper and Boards's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards has total liabilities of ₹3.3b and total assets of ₹14b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.