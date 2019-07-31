Why Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW), it has a strong history of performance and an optimistic future outlook not yet factored into the price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Seven Group Holdings here.

Solid track record and good value

In the previous year, SVW has ramped up its bottom line by 42%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did SVW outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Trade Distributors industry expansion, which generated a -2.1% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see!

SVW is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, SVW's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that SVW is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For Seven Group Holdings, there are three key factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does SVW return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from SVW as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SVW? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

