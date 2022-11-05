Why is a severe weather outbreak happening now in November?
AccuWeather's Jake Sojda explains the conditions that fueled tornadoes and severe storms across the Plains on the evening of Nov. 4.
AccuWeather's Jake Sojda explains the conditions that fueled tornadoes and severe storms across the Plains on the evening of Nov. 4.
The Sixers took a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter Friday night but let it slip away, falling to a 106-104 home loss to the Knicks. By Noah Levick
Stagflation is coming, but with that comes a silver lining for some equities if history is any guide. “Inflation and stagnation was ‘unanticipated in 2022…hence $35 trillion collapse in asset valuations; but relative returns in 2022 have very much mirrored asset returns in 1973/74, and the 70s remain our asset allocation analog for 2020s,” said a team led by Michael Hartnett in the bank’s Flow Show note on Friday. Zeroing in on smaller companies, Hartnett and the team said that stagflation persisted through the late 1970s, but the inflation shock had ended by 1973/74, when the asset class “entered one of the great bull markets of all-time.”
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Athens, Texas, on the evening of Nov. 4, where a large business took a direct hit with a wall caved in and roofing peeled off.
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach walks you through his preparation for the severe storms that AccuWeather is expecting in Texas and surrounding areas on Nov. 4.
The Felony Lane Gang is a traveling gang of thieves known for breaking into cars, then using stolen credit cards and checks to purchase gift cards or get cash.
A joint task force made up of personnel from DHS, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bakersfield Police Department, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Los Angeles IMPACT Team carried out a gang and drug crime enforcement operation at several locations across Bakersfield.
AccuWeather's Jon Porter explains the weather factors that are combining to create prime conditions for severe thunderstorms and the potential for tornadoes in the Plains.
A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The lawmakers want the United States at the COP27 climate summit to sign the non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) that sets a target for 30% of those new vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030 and 100% by 2040.
The 261,000 jobs added in October "don't suggest inflation is likely to slow at the rate the Fed is looking for," Orion's Rusty Vanneman told Insider.
Popular tourist attraction Snoqualmie Falls, nestled in the Washington Cascades east of Seattle, was barely at a trickle on Oct. 18. Now it's raging with significant power.
Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True, as well as a baby son, with ex Tristan Thompson
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]
The number of new jobs created in October could fall to a nearly two-year low, but it still won't be slow enough for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He says the jobs market is just too strong.
"Blockbuster" showrunner Vanessa Ramos told Insider that she was asked to pick an actor who fit the lead and coincidentally Park joined the cast.
Get salon-level hair removal from the comfort of home.
The disappearance of the Russian flag from the regional state administration building in the occupied city of Kherson may be part of a trap devised by the Russian invasion forces, Ukrainian military spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on Ukrainian TV on Nov. 3.
Give an early edge to Ross Chastain as the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team unloaded the fastest car by single-lap speed entering the weekend for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Following his miracle move at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4, Chastain kept momentum on his side with a quick […]
Georgia Attorney general and governor announce indictment of 17 alleged street gang members.
Jennifer Aniston recently told PEOPLE how her haircare brand LolaVie has helped her embrace her natural texture
Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the full amount the state's capital city requested to pay for seven water and sewer projects. The dollar-for-dollar match means Jackson will have $71.3 million to upgrade its water system.