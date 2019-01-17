Here’s why Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited’s (HKG:2727) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (HKG:2727) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Shanghai Electric Group:

0.032 = CN¥2.3b ÷ (CN¥210b – CN¥116b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Shanghai Electric Group has an ROCE of 3.2%.

Is Shanghai Electric Group’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Shanghai Electric Group’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 7.0% average reported by the Electrical industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Shanghai Electric Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Shanghai Electric Group’s current ROCE of 3.2% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 7.0%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Shanghai Electric Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.