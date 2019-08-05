Why Sharda Cropchem Limited’s (NSE:SHARDACROP) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we'll look at Sharda Cropchem Limited (NSE:SHARDACROP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sharda Cropchem:

0.14 = ₹1.9b ÷ (₹22b - ₹8.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Sharda Cropchem has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Sharda Cropchem Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Sharda Cropchem's ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 18%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Sharda Cropchem stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Sharda Cropchem's current ROCE of 14% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 29% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Sharda Cropchem's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:SHARDACROP Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Sharda Cropchem's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sharda Cropchem has total liabilities of ₹8.2b and total assets of ₹22b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Sharda Cropchem's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.