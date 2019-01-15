Why Sharda Motor Industries Limited (NSE:SHARDA) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Sharda Motor Industries Limited (NSE:SHARDA), it is a financially-sound company with a a great history of performance, trading at a great value. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Sharda Motor Industries here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

SHARDA delivered a bottom-line expansion of 44% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 23% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company. SHARDA’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that SHARDA has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about SHARDA’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

NSEI:SHARDA Income Statement Export January 15th 19 More

SHARDA’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if SHARDA’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the auto components industry, SHARDA is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that SHARDA is potentially underpriced.

NSEI:SHARDA Intrinsic Value Export January 15th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Sharda Motor Industries, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SHARDA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SHARDA’s outlook. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does SHARDA return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from SHARDA as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SHARDA? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

