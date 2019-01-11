Why Shares of Box Fell 20% Last Year

What happened

Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) tumbled 20.1% in 2018, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after investors became concerned about the U.S. economy.

So what

Shares of the cloud-based content management platform climbed about 40% in the first half of 2018 as investors were pleased with the company's first- and second-quarter results. Sales were up 20% year over year in the first quarter and 21% in the second.

Graphic of a stock chart. More

Image source: Getty Images.

But despite strong sales growth, things took a turn for the worst for Box at the very end of September as investors were spooked by a potential trade war between the U.S. and China, and rumors that the U.S. economy may be slowing down. As a result, the stock slid nearly 25% in October, was flat in November, and fell an additional 10% in December.

It's worth pointing out that other tech stocks, and not just Box, took some punches over the three months as well. For example, Apple tumbled 30%, Dropbox fell 24%, and Alphabet slipped 15%.

Now what

Box's shares have already begun to rebound this year and are up more than 12% since the beginning of January. Investors may be looking ahead to the company's fourth-quarter results, which will be released next month. Management expects revenue to grow by 20% at the midpoint and for non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.03, up from a loss of $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

More From The Motley Fool

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of Box and has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.