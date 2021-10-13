Why Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Could Be Worth Watching

While Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$1.08 and falling to the lows of AU$0.96. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Shaver Shop Group's current trading price of AU$1.02 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Shaver Shop Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Shaver Shop Group

Is Shaver Shop Group still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.52x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.51x, which means if you buy Shaver Shop Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Shaver Shop Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Shaver Shop Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Shaver Shop Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Shaver Shop Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SSG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SSG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SSG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SSG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Shaver Shop Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Shaver Shop Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Shaver Shop Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.