  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why are the shelves empty?

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

My cats are annoyed that I can't reliably find their favorite canned food. Could the omicron-driven surge be slowing down? And a Florida middle schooler reeled in not one, but two fishing world records.

👋 I'm Laura. You're you. It's Wednesday, so here's the news!

But first, it's a hostage situation. 🐈 A couple were thrilled to use their new blender. Until their three cats decided it was the perfect place to sit – and they aren't showing any signs of giving up their new throne.

🗣 And Obama would like a word: In a column for USA TODAY Opinion, former President Barack Obama urges Americans to "follow John Lewis' example and fight the restrictive voting laws threatening our democracy." Read the full column here.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Shortages grow more widespread – but the next one is anybody's guess

The new year hasn't stopped food shortages, which have grown more acute at grocery stores as omicron spreads and winter storms piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages. Produce and meat are affected, as well as packaged goods such as cereal. Is there anything we should stock up on? Curt Covington, senior director of institutional credit at AgAmerica, said the trends for specific food shortages are intermittent and varied. “Shortages depend on the item, store and region of the country,” Covington said. “Shortages can be driven by supply chain issues, consumer behavior or environmental factors, so it’s hard to pinpoint what will be affected next.”

Shelves in the cereal aisle are partially empty at a grocery in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Shelves in the cereal aisle are partially empty at a grocery in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Late Sen. Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol

Congress honored late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where he will lie in state. Reid, who served Nevada in the upper chamber for three decades, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2018. He died Dec. 28 at age 82. The longest-serving senator in Nevada's history, Reid presided as majority leader from 2007 to 2015. At a ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., noted Reid's decades of work in the Capitol and said this is "where his portrait hangs, in these hallowed halls, offering a source of strength and inspiration to us all." The tradition of using the Capitol Rotunda to pay tribute to distinguished Americans began in 1852. Lying in state is an honor that has been bestowed on only 35 people in 169 years.

The casket of former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
The casket of former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Has omicron surge 'turned a corner'?

America's tally of new COVID-19 cases ticked down slightly for the first time since Christmas, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. The country reported 5.23 million cases in the week ending Tuesday, down from 5.28 million cases in the seven-day period ending Monday. The earlier tally probably included coronavirus tests deferred into that week from a long holiday weekend. U.S. case counts are up 34% from a week ago, and on Tuesday, 47 states reported higher case counts than a week earlier – but there are encouraging signs. Boston has been a hot spot, but Dr. Mark Siedner of Massachusetts General Hospital said there are early signs the city has "turned a corner." One of those signs is a wastewater tracking system – virus particles found in wastewater are no longer infectious but can be measured and can reflect trends among people contributing to the wastewater.

Cars line up for coronavirus testing at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., after positive cases were up more than 30% in the state.
Cars line up for coronavirus testing at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., after positive cases were up more than 30% in the state.

Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal

A federal judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote that Andrew's lawyers failed in challenging the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him last year. His lawyers had said the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit by Giuffre, 38, alleges the Duke of York, 61, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, raped and sexually assaulted her in New York in 2001 when she was 17. She claims that Andrew's friend Epstein trafficked her to him and that the prince knew it. The prince has vehemently denied Giuffre's accusations.

Virginia Giuffre sued British royalty.
Virginia Giuffre sued British royalty.

Real quick

A big fish story

Nicholas Fano, 12, of Palm City, Florida, is part of a family that loves fishing. One catch by the seventh grader stands out above the rest. A jack crevalle fish Fano caught last year was awarded two fishing world records recognized by the International Game Fish Association. Fano and friend Brady Hyre, 13, cast their lines on a lazy, warm Saturday afternoon in late October, and soon it became apparent he'd hooked something big. The huge jack nearly bottomed the scale at 58 pounds, 8 ounces – heavier than the 30-pound and 50-pound line class world records. Read the story of the world record jack here.

Nicholas Fano, 12, fishes off a dock at his home in Palm City, Fla., on Jan. 7. On Oct. 30, 2021, Fano caught a 58-pound, 8-ounce jack crevalle in Bessey Creek, earning him two fishing world records recognized by the International Game Fish Association.
Nicholas Fano, 12, fishes off a dock at his home in Palm City, Fla., on Jan. 7. On Oct. 30, 2021, Fano caught a 58-pound, 8-ounce jack crevalle in Bessey Creek, earning him two fishing world records recognized by the International Game Fish Association.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shortages, Sen. Harry Reid, omicron surge, Prince Andrew. It's Wednesday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HR Software Platform Justworks Puts Its U.S. Listing On Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Cloud-based human resources platform Justworks Inc. has postponed an initial public offering in which it aimed to raise as much as $224 million.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeThe New York-based compa

  • U.S. Grocery Store Shelves Are Empty. Here’s What’s Behind It.

    The omicron variant, supply chain issues and winter weather are just a few reasons you can’t find certain grocery items in stores.

  • Record campaign cash flows into races for state election officials

    Record-breaking waves of campaign cash are poised to flood state-level races for secretary of state and other positions with a role in administering elections, according to the election watchdog Brennan Center. Why it matters: As many GOP-led states move to restrict voting rights, and as former President Trump promotes loyalist candidates backing baseless election fraud claims or paths for elected officials to overrule the will of voters, both parties have put outsized focus on getting the "righ

  • Virginia Giuffre: What we know about Prince Andrew's accuser

    What we know about the woman who has accused the British royal of sexual assault.

  • Inflation, Fed Put Korea Rate Hike in Play Again: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeThe Bank of Korea will likely consider raising interest rates again this

  • Kremlin critic flees Russia after being tagged as "foreign agent"

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian political satirist and Kremlin critic Viktor Shenderovich said on Tuesday he had left Russia fearing that a criminal case for slander would be opened against him after authorities designated him as a "foreign agent". A slew of Russians have fled in the past year, including supporters of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny and several journalists. The Kremlin said it looked as though Shenderovich was trying to hide from his opponents after making comments that were being challenged in court.

  • Prince Andrew must face lawsuit claiming sex abuse

    In a legal setback for Britain’s Prince Andrew, a Manhattan judge rejected the prince’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl roughly two decades ago. In a decision made public on Wednesday, the judge said that Virginia Giuffre could pursue her civil suit against Andrew, in which she claims he battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while she was allegedly being trafficked for sexual purposes by late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The judge said it was premature to assess Andrew's efforts to "cast doubt" on her claims, though the 61-year-old prince could do so at a trial. In 2009, Epstein paid Giuffre $500,000, without admitting liability, to end a separate lawsuit charging him of sexually abusing her while underage. The judge in Andrew’s case said it was too soon to decide whether that settlement with Epstein "clearly and unambiguously" shielded Andrew from also being sued by Giuffre. The judge did not address the merits of Giuffre's claims.Lawyers for Andrew and Giuffre did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties. Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29th of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.While the claims against Andrew have not been proven and the prince is not accused of criminal wrongdoing, his ties to Epstein have damaged his reputation and cost him many royal duties. The judge’s decision to keep Giuffre's case against Andrew on track means that a trial could begin in the fall if no settlement is reached beforehand.

  • Black Democrats hammer Manchin for backing filibuster on voting rights

    Black House Democrats on Wednesday teed off on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for his refusal to back a change in Senate rules for the sake of strengthening federal voting protections.Behind President Biden, a growing number of Democrats are pushing for a filibuster carve-out that would allow a pair of voting rights bills to become law - an effort that's gained steam over the last year as almost 20 Republican-led states have adopted tougher voting...

  • 'Home Work’ hosts say they are 'not okay' after show was pulled from Magnolia Network

    "Home Work" hosts Candis and Andy Meredith released a series of responses Wednesday after several Utah homeowners shared stories of "nightmare" renovations by

  • Can’t Find Pasta or Cat Food? Empty Store Shelves Are Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Social-media sites are full of photographs of empty grocery-store shelves, and the head of one of the biggest U.S. supermarket chains says the situation will take weeks to improve. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage

  • EXPLAINER: What's next in Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit?

    A judge's ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. Giuffre sued Andrew last year, saying that the American financier Jeffrey Epstein and his companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, arranged sexual encounters with the prince starting when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan's ruling Wednesday in New York didn't address the truth of those allegations at all.

  • This heavenly townhome for sale in Canada could be the answer to your prayers

    What was once a house of worship is now a plethora of hard lofts.

  • US shoppers finding more empty grocery shelves

    Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown worse in recent weeks as new problems, like the fast-spreading omicron variant, have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers. (Jan. 11)

  • The IRS Is Now Warning You to Do This, Starting Jan. 24

    Filing taxes can be a headache all in itself, but the pandemic has exacerbated many issues with the overall system. While the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) often faces some sort of backlog every year, the agency closed last year's tax season with an unprecedented 35 million unprocessed returns due to budget cuts and staff shortages amid the COVID pandemic, per The Washington Post. In order to prevent this type of issue from affecting taxpayers this year, the IRS has just issued new guidelines,

  • Joy Reid Blasts Ron DeSantis’ Medical Testing Doubts Amid Wife’s Breast Cancer Fight (Video)

    "Think about it -- before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick?" the Florida governor pondered

  • David Beckham’s youngest son is all grown up. He just got his first tattoo in Miami

    The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with this clan.

  • House committee calls for changes to Trump-cited electoral act

    The House Administration Committee — another key player in the building drive to reform the Electoral Count Act — will call for at least four changes to the century-old legislation in a report being released as early as this week, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Calls to update the act, which dates to 1887 and was the vehicle by which former President Trump hoped to reverse his 2020 election loss, have been a rare area of bipartisan interest in both chambers.Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Op-Ed: What would you pay for Melania's big white hat?

    First lady fashion usually lands in a musuem. But this piece of White House history will go to the highest bidder.

  • 30A Songwriters Festival fires back at Gaetz over COVID safety protocol letter

    Walton County's Cultural Arts Alliance fires back at Congressman Matt Gaetz's claim its 30A festival safety protocols illegally enforce vaccine passports

  • Here’s What Will and Will Not Get Taxed From Your Social Security Benefit

    Although tax situations are different for everyone, some individuals will be required to pay taxes on their Social Security income. The Social Security Administration (SSA) states that such benefit...