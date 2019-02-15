Why Shenglong Splendecor International Limited’s (HKG:8481) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Shenglong Splendecor International Limited’s (HKG:8481) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Shenglong Splendecor International has a P/E ratio of 30.61, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shenglong Splendecor International:

P/E of 30.61 = CN¥0.39 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.013 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Shenglong Splendecor International saw earnings per share decrease by 70% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Shenglong Splendecor International’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.1) for companies in the commercial services industry is lower than Shenglong Splendecor International’s P/E.

Shenglong Splendecor International’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Shenglong Splendecor International’s Balance Sheet

Shenglong Splendecor International’s net debt is 44% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Shenglong Splendecor International’s P/E Ratio