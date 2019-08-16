Why Shimao Property Holdings Limited (HKG:813) Could Be Your Next Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Shimao Property Holdings Limited (HKG:813) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 813 has a strong history of performance and a excellent growth outlook not yet factored into the price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Shimao Property Holdings here.

High growth potential, good value and pays a dividend

813 is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 21% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 67% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. Over the past year, 813 has grown its earnings by 13%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, 813 also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -0.5%. This is an notable feat for the company.

813 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 813's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the market, 813 is also trading below other listed companies on the HK stock exchange, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that 813 is potentially underpriced.

