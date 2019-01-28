Why Short-Sellers Raised Their Bets Against 2 Surging Biotech Stocks

Over the past six months, there are two biotech stocks that have soared -- but not everyone's convinced they'll keep rising much longer. In fact, intrepid traders that bet against stocks, also known as short-sellers, appear increasingly confident these two stocks are about to tank.

Smart long-term investors know that short-sellers often accept too much risk for too little upside, but that doesn't mean you should ignore their actions. Let's look at why some gamblers are raising their bets against two of the top-performing biotech stocks of the past six months.

Company Stock Performance Over Past Six Months Increase in Number of Shares Sold Short Between Dec. 31, 2018, and Jan. 15, 2019 Percentage of Float Currently Sold Short Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) 535% 27.4% 5.9% Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) 81% 5.1% 15.2%

1. Amarin: Something fishy?

In early January, buyout chatter added to the incredible gains Amarin has already racked up since the company announced results from the Reduce-It cardiovascular outcomes study. There isn't a ton of pessimism out there, but 5.9% of Amarin shares available for trading are sold short, which is more than you might expect given the potential sales explosion most Amarin shareholders foresee in the years ahead.

You can buy dozens of different fish oil pills over the counter that contain omega-3 fatty acids, although none has been proved to make a difference for the patients who take them. Vascepa is the only fish oil capsule that contains nothing but eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA, which appears to make a big difference.

During the Reduce-It study, 8,179 people already using statins to lower their cholesterol levels added Vascepa or a placebo to their daily pill diet for five long years. Patients in the placebo arm were 25% more likely to experience a life-threatening cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack.

Before the Reduce-It study, most analysts were skeptical about Amarin's claim that isolating EPA would allow Vascepa to succeed where its peers have failed. That's why the stock rocketed last year and burned plenty of short-sellers in the process.

The FDA approved Vascepa specifically for patients with really high triglycerides in 2012, and sales have been unremarkable among that limited population. Amarin's stock has since started attracting some intrepid short-sellers who think the FDA won't expand its label to include millions of patients similar to those in the Reduce-It study.

By the end of March, Amarin will submit an application that could boost the number of patients who can get their insurers to pay for Vascepa. However, a closer look at the placebo used during Reduce-It suggests there could be a long delay before the FDA's willing to approve the application.

Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, the "bad" kind, rose 10.2% from the baseline among patients given the placebo, which was actually a mineral-oil capsule. The difference between groups was wide enough to be considered statistically significant, which could prompt the FDA to inquire further than it did when the same issue troubled regulators in 2013.