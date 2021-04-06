Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in Global Economy

1 / 5

Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in Global Economy

Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) --

To understand why the $450 billion semiconductor industry has lurched into crisis, a helpful place to start is a one-dollar part called a display driver.

Hundreds of different kinds of chips make up the global silicon industry, with the flashiest ones from Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp. going for $100 apiece to more than $1,000. Those run powerful computers or the shiny smartphone in your pocket. A display driver chip is mundane by contrast: Its sole purpose is to convey basic instructions for illuminating the screen on your phone, monitor or navigation system.

The trouble for the chip industry -- and increasingly companies beyond tech, like automakers -- is that there aren’t enough display drivers to go around. Firms that make them can’t keep up with surging demand so prices are spiking. That’s contributing to short supplies and increasing costs for liquid crystal display panels, essential components for making televisions and laptops, as well as cars, airplanes and high-end refrigerators.

“It’s not like you can just make do. If you have everything else, but you don’t have a display driver, then you can’t build your product,” says Stacy Rasgon, who covers the semiconductor industry for Sanford C. Bernstein.

Now the crunch in a handful of such seemingly insignificant parts -- power management chips are also in short supply, for example -- is cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year.

The situation is likely to get worse before it gets better. A rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of U.S. production. A fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it can’t keep up with demand despite running factories at more than 100% of capacity.

“I have never seen anything like this in the past 20 years since our company’s founding,” said Jordan Wu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Himax Technologies Co., a leading supplier of display drivers. “Every application is short of chips.”

The chip crunch was born out of an understandable miscalculation as the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. When Covid-19 began spreading from China to the rest of the world, many companies anticipated people would cut back as times got tough.

“I slashed all my projections. I was using the financial crisis as the model,” says Rasgon. “But demand was just really resilient.”

People stuck at home started buying technology -- and then kept buying. They purchased better computers and bigger displays so they could work remotely. They got their kids new laptops for distance learning. They scooped up 4K televisions, game consoles, milk frothers, air fryers and immersion blenders to make life under quarantine more palatable. The pandemic turned into an extended Black Friday onlinepalooza.

Automakers were blindsided. They shut factories during the lockdown while demand crashed because no one could get to showrooms. They told suppliers to stop shipping components, including the chips that are increasingly essential for cars.

Then late last year, demand began to pick up. People wanted to get out and they didn’t want to use public transportation. Automakers reopened factories and went hat in hand to chipmakers like TSMC and Samsung. Their response? Back of the line. They couldn’t make chips fast enough for their still-loyal customers.

Himax’s Jordan Wu is in the middle of the tech industry’s tempest. On a recent March morning, the bespectacled 61-year-old agreed to meet at his Taipei office to discuss the shortages and why they are so challenging to resolve. He was eager enough to talk that interview was scheduled for the same morning Bloomberg News requested it, with two of his staff joining in person and another two dialing in by phone. He wore a mask throughout the interview, speaking carefully and articulately.

Wu founded Himax in 2001 with his brother Biing-seng, now the company’s chairman. They started out making driver ICs (for integrated circuits), as they’re known in the industry, for notebook computers and monitors. They went public in 2006 and grew with the computer industry, expanding into smartphones, tablets and touch screens. Their chips are now used in scores of products, from phones and televisions to automobiles.

Wu explained that he can’t make more display drivers by pushing his workforce harder. Himax designs display drivers and then has them manufactured at a foundry like TSMC or United Microelectronics Corp. His chips are made on what’s artfully called “mature node” technology, equipment at least a couple generations behind the cutting-edge processes. These machines etch lines in silicon at a width of 16 nanometers or more, compared with 5 nanometers for high-end chips.​

​The bottleneck is that these mature chip-making lines are running flat out. Wu says the pandemic drove such strong demand that manufacturing partners can’t make enough display drivers for all the panels that go into computers, televisions and game consoles -- plus all the new products that companies are putting screens into, like refrigerators, smart thermometers and car-entertainment systems.

There’s been a particular squeeze in driver ICs for automotive systems because they’re usually made on 8-inch silicon wafers, rather than more advanced 12-inch wafers. Sumco Corp., one of the leading wafer manufacturers, reported production capacity for 8-inch equipment lines was about 5,000 wafers a month in 2020 -- less than it was in 2017.

No one is building more mature-node manufacturing lines because it doesn’t make economic sense. The existing lines are fully depreciated and fine-tuned for almost perfect yields, meaning basic display drivers can be made for less than a dollar and more advanced versions for not much more. Buying new equipment and starting off at lower yields would mean much higher expenses.

“Building new capacity is too expensive,” Wu says. Peers like Novatek Microelectronics Corp., also based in Taiwan, have the same constraints.

That shortfall is showing up in a spike in LCD prices. A 50-inch LCD panel for televisions doubled in price between January 2020 and this March. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman projects that LCD prices will keep rising at least until the third quarter. There is a “a dire shortage” of display driver chips, he said.

Aggravating the situation is a lack of glass. Major glass makers reported accidents at their production sites, including a blackout at a Nippon Electric Glass Co.’s factory in December and an explosion at AGC Fine Techno Korea’s factory in January. Production will likely remain constrained at least through summer this year, display consultancy DSCC Co-founder Yoshio Tamura said.

On April 1, I-O Data Device Inc., a major Japanese computer peripherals maker, raised the price of their 26 LCD monitors by 5,000 yen on average, the biggest increase since they began selling the monitors two decades ago. A spokeswoman said the company can’t make any profit without the increases due to rising costs for components.

All of this has been a boon for business. Himax’s sales are surging and its stock price has tripled since November. Novatek’s shares gained 6.1% Tuesday to a record high, pushing its increase for the year to more than 60%.

But Wu isn’t celebrating. His whole business is built around giving customers what they want, so his inability to meet their requests at such a critical time is frustrating. He doesn’t expect the crunch, especially for automotive components, to end any time soon.

“We have not reached a position where we can see the light at the end of tunnel yet,” Wu said.

(Updates with shares in the third to last paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Acquires Healthcare Payment Company Axia Technologies

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is becoming more heavily involved in the healthcare payment technology segment with its latest acquisition, that of privately held Axia Technologies. Axia, which is also known as AxiaMed, is a company formed in 2015 that concentrates on secure digital payment solutions for medical service providers. Its core offering is a software solution that, in Bank of America's words, allows "many healthcare providers to offer end-to-end, omni-channel patient payment solutions."

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) rose 5.6% on Monday, following positive analyst remarks. GM is poised to emerge as a leader in autonomous and electric vehicles. Analysts at Wells Fargo are growing more bullish on GM's shares.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy? Auto Giant Flashes Multiple Entries After Finding Key Support

    With earnings turning around, is Ford stock primed for a big run? The automaker is in buy range after rebounding bullishly. Here’s what you should know.

  • Venezuela creates military unit on Colombia border amid fighting

    Venezuela has created a special military unit for an area on its border with Colombia that has been the center of clashes between troops and illegal armed groups since last month, the defense minister said on Monday. Thousands of civilians have been displaced by combat with fighters that the government of President Nicolas Maduro calls "terrorists." General Vladimir Padrino said a temporary unit called an Integrated Operational Defense Zone, or ZODI, would operate in several municipalities of Apure state, where the clashes have taken place.

  • Idaho farmers file antitrust lawsuit against big ag companies

    A group of farmers has filed an antitrust case against several big agricultural companies, contending the companies worked together to ban e-commerce sales in order to keep prices artificially high.

  • SAG Awards: Netflix Wins Big During Pandemic Year With ‘The Crown,’ ‘Chicago 7’ and ‘Ma Rainey’

    In a pandemic year where most viewers consumed movies and TV shows from their couches, Netflix had a big night Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday with “The Trial of the Chicago 7” winning best motion picture and “The Crown” being named best TV drama. Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” continued its hot streak on its […]

  • Russell returns with 25 points; Wolves beat Kings 116-106

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 116-106 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and started the Timberwolves' push in the fourth after the teams went back and forth for three quarters.

  • Global Chip Shortage a Temporary Problem, But in Extraordinary Times

    Chip stocks are the place to be in, but it pays to pick wisely and with the knowledge of what is going on in this market right now.

  • Aemetis (AMTX) Enters Overbought Territory

    Aemetis (AMTX) has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company

  • The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Barrick Gold, BioNTech, Facebook, WW And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses a beleaguered social media giant that is still a buy. Other featured articles share infrastructure picks, capital spending picks and a veteran fund manager's income picks. Also, see the prospects for an up-and-coming biotech, a gold rebound play, a personal services provider and more. Cover story "Like It or Not, Facebook Stock Is a Buy" by Max A. Cherney points out that social network Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has been beat up by controversy, and yet users and advertisers keep showing up. See why Barron's believes investors now have a chance to buy a growth story on the cheap. Could the stock see a gain of 20% or more in the next year? Daren Fonda's "Stocks That Could Gain the Most From Biden's Infrastructure Plan" discusses how many infrastructure plays have already run up, yet there could be further gains if the market sees a bill inching toward passage. Featured picks run the gamut from Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC). In "BioNTech Has Surged on Covid Vaccine. Its Next Big Hit Might Take a While," Josh Nathan-Kazis shows how BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin intends to make this Germany-based biotech the next Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) or Genentech. Due to Bitcoin's growing acceptance as an alternative asset class and to higher Treasury rates, gold has lost some of its luster, according to "Gold Is Due for a Comeback. Barrick Is a Good Way to Play It" by Andrew Bary. Find out why Barron's thinks shares of mining giant Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) offer a cheap and attractive hedge against financial turmoil. In Avi Salzman's "Americans Are Ready to Shed the Pandemic Pounds. This Stock Can Benefit," discover how WW International Inc (NYSE: WW), the former Weight Watchers, has weathered the lockdowns and shifted its focus to digital subscriptions. The article makes the case that this consumer stock is a healthy reopening play. "American Road Trip: How the Motel Industry Grew Up" by Kenneth G. Pringle chronicles the growth of the motel industry from the start, as "ramshackle cabins" led to the modern offerings from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) and its peers. Find out how Holiday Inn reshaped the industry and spurred its growth. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More Conditions are ideal for a pickup in capital expenditure — even before an infrastructure push. So says Jack Hough's "11 Stocks That Could Get a Shot in the Arm as Business Spending Gains." The featured picks include the likes of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB). In "Fund Vet's Top Picks: 'Dogs,' Reopen Plays, REITs, and Preferreds," Lawrence C. Strauss reveals the latest ideas from a veteran fund manager who has spent much of his long career seeking income across stocks, bonds and other asset classes. Check out what the expert sees in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) and others. Sarah Max's "It's a Great Time to Own Financial Stocks. Here's Why" suggests that the financial sector is poised to shine, notwithstanding the emergence of newly disruptive technologies. See whether Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) are among those stocks that are worth a look now. Also in this week's Barron's: Whether good news could turn into bad news for investors Big tech's role in the Biden infrastructure play Whether the torrid market still has room to run The case for liquid alternatives 2.0 A first-quarter roundup How to choose a winning value exchange-traded fund Whether unconstrained bond funds are the answer to rising interest rates The COVID-19 technologies that could revolutionize health care Whether new CDC sailing orders are good news for cruise lines The 2021 surge in luxury hotel openings Investing lessons from the Archegos crackup At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLast Week's Notable Insider Buys: PennyMac Financial, Republic Services And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Texas governor refuses to throw Rangers' first pitch because of MLB's All-Star move

    Citing MLB's decision to move its All-Star game out of Georgia, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decides not to throw out first pitch at the Rangers' home opener.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Rocketed This Morning

    The CDC says vaccinated travelers are at low risk when traveling -- and Norwegian Cruise will demand vaccinations.

  • Strong Q1 Delivery Numbers Could Make Tesla a $1,000 Stock, Says Analyst

    Boom. That’s the sound of Elon Musk “dropping the mic” after announcing Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 delivery numbers, says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. The EV pioneer crushed Wall Street’s estimates, and Ives is in no doubt as to their importance. “In our opinion the 1Q delivery numbers released on Friday was a paradigm changer and shows that the pent-up demand globally for Tesla's Model 3/Y is hitting its next stage of growth as part of a global green tidal wave underway,” the 5-star analyst said. Once more, Tesla “defied the skeptics and bears,” delivering 184,800 vehicles in Q1, compared to the Street's 172,230 forecast. Sales of Model 3/Y hit a “jaw dropping” 182,780, well ahead of the consensus estimate for 160,230 deliveries. Chip shortages were behind the miss on the Model S/X, which came in at 2,020 vs the consensus estimate of 12,060 deliveries, although Ives notes the miss was “well telegraphed to the Street.” Despite the chip shortage and different supply chain issues affecting the auto sector, Ives thinks Tesla can deliver more than 850,000 vehicles in 2021, with 900k “a stretch goal.” Over the next 3 to 4 years, the analyst thinks Tesla's profitability/FCF profile will “significantly improve,” and believes $20 of annual EPS could be achieved by 2026. As part of the Biden Infrastructure Plan, Ives also anticipates the U.S. EV tax credit ceiling to be removed, which should be an additional boon for Tesla and the EV industry, as a whole. “While the EV sector and Tesla shares have been under significant pressure so far this year,” Ives summed up, “We believe the tide is turning on the Street and the ‘eye popping’ delivery numbers coming out of China cannot be ignored with the trajectory on pace to represent ~40% of deliveries for Musk & Co. by 2022.” The outperformance, according to Ives, merits a significant rejig to his Tesla model; the analyst upgrades TSLA from Neutral (i.e. Hold) to Outperform (i.e. Buy) while increasing the price target from $950 to $1000. Investors are looking at upside of ~45% from current levels. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here) So, that’s the Wedbush view, what does the rest of the Street have in mind for Tesla? Not everyone is quite as bullish; going by the $681.1 average price target, the analysts think shares are currently fairly valued. Rating wise, opinions are split; the stock has a Hold consensus rating, based on an even 10 Buys and Holds, each, and an additional 7 Sells. (See Tesla stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • India's daily virus cases breach 100,000; mutants, behaviour blamed

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as politicians stage massive election rallies raising fears of further spreading the virus. Hospitals in the worst affected state, Maharashtra, are being overrun by patients. India's richest state, home to its commercial capital Mumbai and numerous industries, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight.

  • Why This GM, Ford Analyst Is Bullish On The Motor City Automakers

    Wells Fargo initiated General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) with Buy ratings on Monday. Here's what the analyst behind the sell-side moves had to say. The GM, Ford Analyst: General Motors is becoming a leader in autonomous, connected and electric mobility, Wells Fargo's Colin Langan told CNBC. Wells Fargo assigned a $67 price target for General Motors and $15 for Ford. "They have been a pretty strong leader. They will have the Hummer, which I think is going to be one of the more exciting EV launches," the analyst said. Hummer and Cadillac are set to include the new General Motors battery technology, he said. Ford's restructuring is accelerating, Langan said. "Their turnaround has taken an awfully long time. I think they finally got the right leadership in place to kind of get that off the ground," the analyst said. The Mustang Mach-E is adding to Dearborn's EV credibility, he said. "Their EV story is pretty good. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has gotten really great reviews. It's a great car and it's really something that is very desirable." F, GM Price Action: Ford shares gained 4.4% Monday, closing at $12.70. GM was up 5.55% at $61.04. The Ford Mustang Mach-E. Latest Ratings for F DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight Mar 2021BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight Feb 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy View More Analyst Ratings for F View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFord Is As Good Of A Play As Any In EV Space, Castleark CIO Says© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Akshay Kumar: Bollywood star in hospital with Covid

    He is one of several Bollywood stars who have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Keri Hilson dishes on her new ‘Lust’

    The actress and singer talks about her Lifetime movie, "Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga.”

  • GameStop: The incredible unshortable stock

    Even news that a new equity offering will dilute share price can't dampen the enthusiasm of GME's Reddit army to squeeze the shorts.

  • Tesla owner with Mustang Mach-E reports threats on social media from Tesla fans

    The fiery debate among Ford and Tesla owners reflects the intensity surrounding a growing all-electric market dominated by Tesla.

  • Facebook, Google and Microsoft stocks reach records as Big Tech bounces back

    Shares of Facebook Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corp. closed at record highs Monday, cresting on a wave of strong U.S. job growth last month despite a wave of criticism over their outsize influence on the economy and in the lives of Americans. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.7%.