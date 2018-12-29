Why You Shouldn't Be Scared by This Stock's 30% Slide

After watching A.O. Smith's (NYSE: AOS) stock drop precipitously over the past several months, there's a good chance that doubt about the company's future has crept into investors' thoughts. Management didn't assuage those concerns last quarter when it reduced full-year guidance significantly because of the trade war with China and rising raw material costs.

But even with these issues at the forefront, management's most recent conference call was far from dour. While it acknowledges that this isn't the best time to have serious exposure to China, it still sees a better 2019. Here are a few snippets from the company's most recent conference call and what investors should make of the business and the most recent stock drop.

Still room to grow

Everywhere you turn, it looks like A.O. Smith's sales are about to hit a wall. China, its largest growth catalyst, is showing clear signs of a slowdown, and raw material costs are on the rise. These concerns have a real possibility of curtailing the company's top-line growth.

On the call, though, recently appointed CEO Kevin Wheeler gave guidance for 2019 that anticipated modest growth: "Given the depreciation of the China currency, we expect a $50 million headwind to sales and over $7 million to earnings if the currency rate stays where it is. Combine that China projection with a full-year price for North America water heaters, a full-year Lowe's water treatment business, and the remaining businesses growing similarly to the recent past, we project organic growth in 2019 of 5.5% to 7% in local currency and 4% to 5.5% in U.S. dollar terms."

Given all the headwinds the company faces, mid-single-digit growth sounds like a rather ambitious goal. What makes it a possibility is that water heater sales in North America are incredibly resilient. More than 80% of sales are replacements of existing systems. Management makes a point in its investor presentations to show that replacement sales remained resilient through 2008-2009. As the market share leader in both residential and commercial heaters and boilers, management has the ability to raise prices rather easily to offset high raw material costs and any other weakness.

China concerns will correct over time

The questions analysts wanted to ask on the most recent conference call were largely about China and the impact of the recent trade war and subsequent economic slowdown there. While management acknowledged that there were some clear headwinds, it was confident that the longer-term trends that have fueled its 21% annual sales growth over the past decade are still in place.

On the call, CFO John Kita commented on the current political machinations somewhat optimistically, and he said the company's focus on the rising middle class in China has fueled this growth: