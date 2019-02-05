Why You Shouldn’t Look At CeGeREAL’s (EPA:CGR) Bottom Line

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

CeGeREAL is a €558m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Paris, France. REITs are basically a portfolio of income-producing real estate investments, which are owned and operated by management of that trust company. They have to meet certain requirements in order to become a REIT, meaning they should be analyzed a different way. I’ll take you through some of the key metrics you should use in order to properly assess CGR.

Funds from Operations (FFO) is a higher quality measure of CGR’s earnings compared to net income. This term is very common in the REIT investing world as it provides a cleaner look at its cash flow from daily operations by excluding impact of one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For CGR, its FFO of €39m makes up 108% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

In order to understand whether CGR has a healthy balance sheet, we have to look at a metric called FFO-to-total debt. This tells us how long it will take CGR to pay off its debt using its income from its main business activities, and gives us an insight into CGR’s ability to service its borrowings. With a ratio of 6.3%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take CGR 15.93 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

I also look at CGR’s interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 3.76x, it’s safe to say CGR is generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings.

In terms of valuing CGR, FFO can also be used as a form of relative valuation. Instead of the P/E ratio, P/FFO is used instead, which is very common for REIT stocks. CGR’s price-to-FFO is 14.23x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is slightly undervalued.

As a REIT, CeGeREAL offers some unique characteristics which could help diversify your portfolio. However, before you decide on whether or not to invest in CGR, I highly recommend taking a look at other aspects of the stock to consider:

