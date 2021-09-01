Why you shouldn't rely on texts when using two-factor authentication to sign into accounts

Rob Pegoraro
·5 min read

Several million T-Mobile customers may now be busying themselves with setting up free credit freezes to deal with a data breach that included Social Security numbers.

But they’re not the only people who should be considering doing some security cleanup work with their wireless accounts.

The T-Mobile hack may have made it easier for attackers to stage a SIM swap attack, in which they take over a phone line to intercept two-step verification (also called two-factor authentication), a process during which users respond to a text, email or push notification to verify ownership of a particularly valuable online account.

Now, “particularly valuable” can mean many things depending on your online visibility, social-media influence and perceived wealth. But for most people, that should translate to your primary email and social media accounts.

► T-Mobile breach: Carrier investigating claims of a data breach that reportedly affected 100 million of its wireless customers

I'm not famous. Why do I care?

Ever signed into an account using your name and password and then been asked to take a second step to prove you are who you say you are? That&#39;s two-factor authentication at work.
Ever signed into an account using your name and password and then been asked to take a second step to prove you are who you say you are? That's two-factor authentication at work.

Even if you don't have a huge digital presence, you've probably encountered two-factor authentication before. Ever signed into an account using your name and password and then been asked to take a second step to prove you are who you say you are? That's two-factor authentication at work.

It's often used to reset passwords and sign into all types of sensitive accounts, including work-related software, social media platforms and maybe even your 401(k) account.

Many users often choose to have a text sent to their phone to complete the process. That's pretty secure, right? After all, you are holding your phone in your hand right now, so no one else can get at it – right?

Lock down your phone from snoops and hackers: Security tips and tricks

Wrong. SIM swaps have been a risk across the industry for years as attackers have exploited customer-service reps to stage account takeovers.

An encrypted USB security key is a physical device, costing around $25, that you plug into your computer or tap against an enable device. It can&#39;t be fooled by scammers and can protect multiple accounts.
An encrypted USB security key is a physical device, costing around $25, that you plug into your computer or tap against an enable device. It can't be fooled by scammers and can protect multiple accounts.

More secure alternatives

Your options for upgrading from text-based two-step verification fall into a few common categories, ranked from easiest to most secure:

  • A yes/no prompt shown in an app on a mobile device also signed into the same account. You then approve it if you know for certain that the new login is legitimate.

  • A one-time code generated by special software such as Google’s Authenticator apps for Android and iOS that you type into the device or browser doing the new login. Many premium password-manager services will also generate these codes.

  • An encrypted USB security key that you associate with your account and then confirm by plugging into the new device (or, in the case of NFC wireless-enabled keys, by tapping it against an NFC-enabled mobile device). These cost extra, usually starting at $25, but they can’t be fooled by phishing pages at lookalike addresses – and one can protect multiple accounts.

Who supports what?

Unfortunately, not every service supports all the options I just listed.

Apple, for example, requires a phone number, although the company suggests “verifying an additional trusted phone number other than your own phone number.” Normally, Apple will verify a new login to its iCloud service by pushing a one-time numeric code to an Apple device you’ve already designated as trusted, which you then enter into the new device. Apple does not support USB security keys or one-time codes generated on non-Apple devices.

Facebook made its own case for unlisting your digits when it got caught using wireless numbers users had added for security purposes as an ad-targeting factor. Go ahead and delete your number from the social network; instead, you can verify Facebook logins with a simple yes/no dialog in its mobile apps, one-time codes generated by either its own apps or third-party apps like Google Authenticator, or a USB security key.

Google, among the earliest major supporters of two-step verifications, now suggests the device-prompt approach as its first line of defense and no longer requires a phone number for verification. You can also secure your login with one-time codes or a USB security key. Another reason to enable at least one of these confirmation options: It should vastly lower the odds of getting locked out of your Google accounts if you forget a password.

Microsoft also offers a full menu of phone-number-free verification methods. You can verify a login through a device prompt sent to its Microsoft Authenticator app (available for both iOS and Android), entering one-time codes generated by an authenticator app or password manager, or via plugging in a USB security key. In my experience, Microsoft has been pickier in accepting that last method than the other services listed here.

If you’re using a password manager to generate any of these one-time codes, you should have non-phone-number two-step verification set up there as well. That will also be one password worth writing down – and storing someplace safe at home that you can locate in an emergency.

Travelers, take note

Oh, and here's another downside to using your phone number for two-factor authentication: relying on your wireless service for verification can also leave you cut off in situations where you have no service, such as on airplanes or when traveling overseas. If you choose the text option, you won't get the verification text until you have cell service again.

So the next time you get prompted to choose how to verify your identity, don't be so quick to choose the "send a text" option. It may take an extra minute or two but it could save you a lot more time and hassle by preventing identity theft.

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, email Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two-factor authentication: Why you shouldn't always choose text option

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Get Ready To Use Your iPhone As ID At The Airport

    Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to get Apple's digital ID.View Entire Post ›

  • Everyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this Amazon deal

    Nintendo just announced a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we’ve seen in recent months about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut earlier this week, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the … The post Everyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this Amazon deal appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon’s Labor Day Apple deals: 5 deep discounts you won’t believe

    Deep discounts on Apple devices have been popping up with increasing frequency lately at Amazon. Today, however, there are so many awesome Labor Day Apple deals at the nation’s top online retailer. In fact, we almost don’t know where to start! A few best-selling examples include AirPods for $119, AirPods Pro for $189.99 (lowest price … The post Amazon’s Labor Day Apple deals: 5 deep discounts you won’t believe appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple says eight states have signed up to let people store IDs in Wallet

    Arizona and Georgia are first up, with six more to follow.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Rattle raises $2.8M from Lightspeed and Sequoia to modernize enterprise sales stack

    This is a problem, as most employees at a mid-sized or large-sized firm spend a fourth to a third of their days on internal communication applications. Now a San Francisco-headquartered startup is attempting to build software that makes it much more convenient to engage with business services. Rattle is building a real-time and collaborative “connectivity tissue” to address the siloed nature of modern record-keeping and intelligence platforms, said Sahil Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive of the eponymous startup, in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Samsung's Neo QLED 4K TVs now come in very large (and very small) sizes

    Samsung has introduced new sizes for its high-end TV sets, including 43- and 98-inch Neo QLED sets and an 85-inch The Frame.

  • Windows 11 will be available on October 5th

    Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th for new and upgrading users.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. As The Telegraph reports, an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission examination of Nvidia's deal to acquire Arm has already attracted support from corporate giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung, which worry that a combined Nvidia and Arm would dominate the supply of data-center chip designs.

  • iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8 are rolling out now on iPhone and iPad

    The deluge of beta releases continues as Apple rolls out iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8 on Tuesday. It has actually been just six short days since the latest beta release. With September just around the corner, it’s possible that this could be one of the last betas we see before the … The post iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8 are rolling out now on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon just slashed prices on some of its most affordable smartphones — but only for today

    Save 20% on these must-have devices, but only for a limited time.

  • Today’s top deals: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $29 Fire TV Stick 4K, $10 spring-loaded tactical knife, refrigerator sale, laptop deals, more

    With Labor Day 2021 right around the corner, we shouldn’t be surprised at all the great deals out there right now. But truth be told, we are pretty surprised. Labor Day sales are always impressive, but this year is even better than we expected. Just wait until you see Tuesday’s roundup of the best deals … The post Today’s top deals: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $29 Fire TV Stick 4K, $10 spring-loaded tactical knife, refrigerator sale, laptop deals, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Special operators are already dealing with a shady piece of Chinese technology the US has been warning about.

    Compromised telecommunications networks could give adversaries an opportunity to monitor and attack US personnel.

  • Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with one $19 Amazon find

    There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize that the impact they can have on your driving experience. Can you guess the best-selling automotive interior accessories on Amazon? Some of you will likely guess that a comfy seat cushion is … The post Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with one $19 Amazon find appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match — and it’s Only $89 Right Now

    The Fire HD 8 is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it's the best tablet we've tested under $100, period

  • Magic magnetics: Scientists discover the secret of wireless charging

    The advent of wireless charging was heralded as a panacea for modern life, able to rapidly recharge phones and other electronics without the need for a cable.

  • Apple's rumored iPhone satellite support may be for emergency calls and messages

    The rumored satellite features for future iPhones are reserved for emergency uses only, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A few days ago, a report by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the next iPhones will come with support for Low Earth Orbit satellite calls and messages. Gurman's sources said, however, that Apple isn't turning its devices into actual satellite phones, at least for now.

  • Why pigeons mean peril for satellite broadband

    Satellite internet is a key part of plans to fill broadband "not spots", but simple things can affect it.

  • Apple and Google's ability to take a cut of every app purchase is in peril due to a new South Korean bill

    A new bill in South Korea effectively ends Apple and Google's ability to collect commissions on app purchases, and it just passed parliament.

  • China is no longer allowing kids to play online video games on weekdays

    The Chinese government announced far-reaching restrictions on minors playing video games, a move that further exacerbates tensions between the powerful central government and its tech sector. Under the new regulations unveiled by China’s National Press and Publication Administration Aug. 30, children under 18 will not be allowed to play video games from Monday through Thursday and only between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: A maximum of three hours a week. The policy only applies to online games and users will need to register using their real names and government identification.