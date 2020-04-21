Why Shui On Land Limited's (HKG:272) CEO Pay Matters To You

Douglas Sung has been the CEO of Shui On Land Limited (HKG:272) since 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Douglas Sung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Shui On Land Limited has a market capitalization of HK$11b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥14m over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥5.8m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥7.1b to CN¥23b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.9m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Shui On Land stands. On an industry level, roughly 69% of total compensation represents salary and 31% is other remuneration. Readers will want to know that Shui On Land pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

As you can see, Douglas Sung is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Shui On Land Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Shui On Land has changed from year to year.

Is Shui On Land Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Shui On Land Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 18% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 58%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Shui On Land Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 11% over three years, many shareholders in Shui On Land Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Shui On Land Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering positive per-share earnings movement, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Shui On Land that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.