Why shut bedroom doors to sleep?

Feb. 14—"Shutting doors when you sleep makes a difference," Mike Martin, Thorntown Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief, said after a Thorntown couple lost their home to fire Friday night.

The couple had shut all three bedroom doors before they left home that morning. "The walls were all black everywhere else, but the rooms with the doors shut looked like they were virtually untouched," Martin said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoke inhalation causes most fire death. Smoke incapacitates so quickly that occupants are often overcome and cannot make it to an otherwise accessible exit.

Closed doors prevent the spread of noxious fumes. Occupants used to have 17 minutes to escape, but modern materials have reduced that time to three minutes, according to the NFPA.

"The synthetic materials commonplace in today's homes produce especially dangerous substances," the website www.nfpa.org reads under its News and Research tab.

Closed doors also keep rooms as much as 900 degrees cooler than nearby rooms.

"It's hard for parents to do," Lebanon Fired Department Deputy Chief Mike Baird said. "But it's been proven time and time again that just having that door shut gives you more time. It can be the difference between life and death.

"We know that more now than ever," Baird said Monday.

Fire will eventually burn through a door, but the first 10 minutes of a fire are crucial for safety and preserving life, he said.

Thorntown firefighters were already blasting hoses in the Jones home in fewer than eight minutes, according to Boone County Dispatch records.

UL began a Close before you Doze campaign in 2018 to help children remember to close their bedroom doors. The NFPA published a video that clearly demonstrates the difference at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3BmNio_YMo.