Why Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Shutterstock’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Shutterstock Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Shutterstock seems to be fairly priced at around 0.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Shutterstock today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $78.38, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Shutterstock’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Shutterstock generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Shutterstock's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SSTK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSTK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Shutterstock at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Shutterstock you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Shutterstock, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

