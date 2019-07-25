Why Sicagen India Limited's (NSE:SICAGEN) CEO Pay Matters To You

The CEO of Sicagen India Limited (NSE:SICAGEN) is R. Chandrasekar. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does R. Chandrasekar's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Sicagen India Limited has a market cap of ₹938m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹4.9m. (This figure is for the year to March 2019). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹1.5m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹1.4m.

Thus we can conclude that R. Chandrasekar receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Sicagen India Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Sicagen India has changed from year to year.

Is Sicagen India Limited Growing?

Sicagen India Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 64% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 11%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sicagen India Limited Been A Good Investment?

Sicagen India Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Sicagen India Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

And while shareholder returns have been respectable, they have hardly been superb. So we think more research is needed, but we don't think the CEO underpaid. Shareholders may want to check for free if Sicagen India insiders are buying or selling shares.

