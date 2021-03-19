Why are side effects worse after a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

Amina Khan
·6 min read
Los Angeles, CA - February 09: LA City firefighter Dion Cooper, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Marilyn Shugars,71, at a mobile vaccination site launched by Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price Jr. at South Park Recreation Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. firefighter Dion Cooper administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Marilyn Shugars, 71, at a mobile vaccination site at South Park Recreation Center. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

When it comes to the one-two punch delivered by two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, it’s the second shot that really wallops.

Kristen Choi can attest to that. Choi, a nursing researcher at UCLA, ended up with a host of symptoms, including a fever that peaked at 104.9 degrees, after she got her second shot last year. But the effects soon passed — and they were well worth the much-needed protection against the pandemic, she said.

“I’m very grateful to have gotten the vaccine and to be able to have that protection, and really want to see that opportunity be made available to everyone,” Choi said.

As more Americans line up for the COVID-19 vaccine, some are anxious about the second-dose side effects, which tend to be stronger than the first. But experts say that the symptoms, which range from a sore arm to headaches and nausea, are a sign that the second dose is doing its job: turbo-charging the immune system’s response to the initial dose, and thus providing more vigorous and long-lasting protection against the virus.

Two of the three vaccines that are authorized for use in the U.S. — one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Moderna — require two doses, spaced three and four weeks apart, respectively. (Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is a one-shot deal.)

There’s no special secret sauce to that second dose: Both the first and second shots are exactly the same. The first simply primes the immune system so that it’s ready to launch a more robust response when it’s time to roll up a sleeve once again.

“It’s just an amplification, basically, of the same process that happens the first time around,” said Dr. Diane Griffin, an infectious diseases expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Common side effects include pain, redness and swelling on the arm that receives the shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Typical side effects elsewhere in the body include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

And if you don’t experience side effects, that’s “totally fine,” said Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Stanford Children’s Health. Your body is still doing its job.

“The good thing is not everybody gets a reaction,” Lee said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work by giving the body's cells a blueprint to make a replica of the virus’ spike protein. Before an immune cell responds to the offending replica by destroying it, the defender develops a memory of the protein so that it can attack again in the future.

“The fever, headache, etc., that you experience is because of the inflammatory proteins doing their work in the body to get rid of what it believes to be an outsider,” Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, explained in an email.

Choi experienced this firsthand. She volunteered for a clinical trial testing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and got her first shot in August. There were virtually no side effects — just a sore arm.

But after Choi's second dose, her arm quickly became far more painful at the injection site. By the end of the day, she was suffering from chills, nausea and a splitting headache. Around midnight, she woke up with an arm so painful she could barely lift it. At 5:30 a.m., she logged a scarily high fever.

She took Tylenol and drank water. Her fever hovered around 99.5 degrees for the rest of the day. By the next morning, her symptoms had vanished (except for a sore, swollen bump at the injection point).

Choi described her experiences in an essay published in December in JAMA Internal Medicine. Since then, she said she’s received emails from hundreds of people, many of whom said they came across her account and said it was comforting to know these reactions were common, and OK. (Choi learned after publication that she had indeed received the vaccine and not a placebo.)

To be clear, it’s rare to have symptoms as intense as the ones Choi experienced: Only 4 out of a subset of 8,183 participants in the larger clinical study experienced fevers above 104 degrees (and two of them were in the placebo group), according to data published in the New England Journal of Medicine and posted on the CDC website.

In fact, besides arm pain, the most common side effects after the second dose were fatigue and headache.

While there have been a few instances of severe allergic reactions with both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, they are exceedingly rare. Just to be safe, the CDC advises people to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving their shot so they can get immediate treatment if necessary. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as throat swelling, itchiness, hives or trouble breathing after leaving the vaccination site should seek emergency medical care immediately, experts said.

Those who have an “immediate allergic reaction” to a first dose of either the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should not receive a second dose, the CDC says. But for everyone else, the experts agree: Get the second shot.

Compared with suffering through an actual bout with COVID-19 — not to mention the possibility of contending with long-term complications from the disease — there's really no contest, said Lee, the pediatric infectious diseases expert.

“Vaccines are a far safer way to develop immunity,” she said.

And if you've never been infected with this coronavirus, you need that second dose of vaccine to ensure your immune system’s response is strong, and will last over time, experts said.

Choi noted that people ages 55 and younger appeared to suffer more from side effects than the senior crowd. There's a reason for that, she said: "If you are younger, your body has a stronger immune system and a little bit more capacity to mount that immune response."

So as more vaccine becomes available and younger people step up for their shots, it’s important to let them know what to expect, and that side effects are a completely normal part of the process.

“It’s a signal that the vaccine is working,” she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • Italians who refuse AstraZeneca shot can wait for different vaccine: adviser

    Italians who decline to be inoculated against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given an alternative later on, the head of the health panel advising the government said on Friday. Italy resumed use of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine on Friday after a three day pause due to concerns about possible blood clotting side effects, following a green light from Europe's medicines watchdog EMA. "If someone is called for the AstraZeneca vaccine and declines it, they'll be reconsidered later for another type of vaccine," Franco Locatelli, the chief of Italy's Superior Health Council, said at a news conference.

  • Germany warns vaccinations alone will not contain COVID-19 third wave

    Germany's health minister warned on Friday there was not enough vaccine in Europe to contain the COVID-19 third wave, as the country sought to get its rollout back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. Case numbers have been rising in Germany, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant of the virus has spread, underlining the need to accelerate vaccinations to protect the vulnerable. Health Minister Jens Spahn defended the suspension, which was lifted on Thursday after European Union regulators said the benefits outweighed the risk, as providing transparency.

  • Moderna's Latest Move May be Key to COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dominance

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) may already seem like a market leader. The biotech company's COVID-19 vaccine was only the second to earn an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration, shortly after Pfizer and partner BioNTech garnered one for BNT162b2. In the months since, the U.S. has administered more than 54 million doses of the Moderna vaccine alone.

  • Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

    Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the country's total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said. "These 500,000 doses will ensure smooth continuation of our vaccine drive, currently under way for senior citizens," Sultan said in a tweet. Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses.

  • Paris goes into lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages

    France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course. Since late January, when he defied the calls of scientists and some in his government to lock the country down, Macron has said he would do whatever it took to keep the euro zone's second largest economy as open as possible. However, this week he ran out of options just as France and other European countries briefly suspended use of the AstraZenca vaccine.

  • Coronavirus variants from California now ‘of concern,’ CDC says. What does that mean?

    There are now five coronavirus variants of concern spreading in the U.S.

  • Asian woman fights off attacker on San Francisco street

    A 76-year-old woman from China who fought back against a man who punched her on a downtown San Francisco street corner said the unprovoked attack left her scared and traumatized. Xiao Zhen Zie told KPIX-TV in a tearful interview she was waiting to cross a downtown street on Wednesday when a 39-year-old man punched her without warning and for no reason, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area. Speaking in her native Taishanese dialect that was translated by her daughter, Zie said she instinctively responded by hitting the man repeatedly with a wooden stick.

  • Vanessa Bryant posted on Instagram naming the deputies accused of sharing graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna

    A complaint says four deputies "showed off" the photos to various colleagues and non-colleagues in the days after the crash.

  • 10 essentials to make your work from home dreams a reality

    WFH must-haves that will immediately make you feel motivated to rock your goals in 2021

  • Biden may bump income taxes to 39% for high-earning Americans to pay for an infrastructure package

    Recently, President Joe Biden said that Americans earning above $400,000 would experience a "small to significant" tax increase.

  • The Best Way to Hand Wash Dishes

    There was a mysterious box in the kitchen of my suburban Colorado childhood home. It was rumored to wash dishes, but I never witnessed it perform such a task. Grandma used it to store her handbag...

  • Carbohydrate Manipulation Is a Growing Training Trend, But Should You Try It?

    From carb-loading to carb-restriction, controlling with this primary fuel source can make you faster … or not.

  • The $29 Supplement That Helped Soothe My Period Cramps Quicker Than a Pain Reliever

    Period cramps are something I love dealing with every month - said no person ever, present company included. I personally get some pretty bad menstrual cramps every month.

  • The citizen regulators taking on big polluters when the EPA won't

    As environmental agencies reel from a Republican-led assault on regulations, local activists are taking up the fight Vapor is released into the sky at a refinery in Wilmington, California. Photograph: Bret Hartman/Reuters The headaches, asthma attacks and serious nosebleeds that plagued Diego Mayens as a child in West Long Beach, California were all triggered by one basic activity – playing outdoors. He suspects the foul emissions from nearby refineries and other heavy industry were behind his problems. “It had to do a lot with the air quality in the area,” Mayens told the Guardian. “I feel particularly bad seeing kids playing outside and people who live here walking around who might not know what they’re breathing in.” Among the toxins hanging in the air was benzene, a dangerous carcinogen that a 2017 California investigation found two nearby Phillips 66 refineries were emitting levels over 200 times higher than the company had reported. In the investigation’s wake, residents expected swift and forceful action from regulators at the South Coast Air Quality Management District, but that never happened. Instead, in 2018, the community took action. Activists and environmental attorneys raised awareness of the health threat, documented Phillips’ ongoing benzene violations and filed a federal citizen lawsuit under the Clean Air Act. Facing clear evidence of wrongdoing and a court battle it was unlikely to win, Phillips quickly settled and is beginning to address its benzene leaks. The case represents a major win for the communities near the refineries, but the larger narrative isn’t unique. Environmental attorneys and activists around the country are increasingly holding industry and regulators accountable when environmental agencies fail to protect residents, becoming, in effect, “citizen regulators”. “Many of these environmental agencies view the community as lacking political power and resources to hold them accountable, but what we’re seeing now is a shift – communities are increasingly prepared to take on industry and hold agencies to their missions, which are to reduce emissions and protect public health,” said Oscar Espino-Padron, an attorney with San Francisco-based Earthjustice. The firm, which takes cases around the country, partnered with East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, an organization with about 150 people, to sue Phillips. The battles are a defense to the decades-long Republican-led assault on regulatory agencies that peaked under the Trump administration. Many agencies are gutted, defunded, and demoralized. Some are also run by industry allies or former executives and are unwilling to take on polluters. Data shows the fallout from lax oversight and industrial pollution disproportionately harms low-income communities of color – the NAACP recently found Black people are 75% more likely to than white people live in “fenceline” communities next to industrial polluters. Over the last decade a new generation of activists has significantly grown, while focusing on “the intersection of race, class, environment and colonialism – how they’re all interconnected,” said Jan Victor Andasan, an East Yard organizer. “There’s more collaboration and more understanding of all the ‘isms’ that we’re facing – like environmental racism,” they said. “It’s not like everyone said five to 10 years ago, ‘Let’s care about the environment’ … but it’s that there’s a lot more cohesion, there’s a lot more ground game in Black, indigenous, people-of-color communities, and there’s new leadership.” And while largely white-led national environmental groups once made most decisions about lawsuits, attorneys have become more “culturally competent”, Andasan said, and residents living near polluters are taking on leadership roles in the court cases. The confluence of these developments has led to more significant wins around the country, and the legal weapons commonly employed are citizen lawsuits under the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and other federal environmental statutes. “Citizen suits are designed to wake up slumbering agencies and give them a chance to do their job,” Espino-Padron said. “It’s an important accountability tool that allows communities to hold polluters accountable when regulatory agencies are unwilling to act or lack political courage.” ‘Protecting the financial interest of the oil industry’ Andason describes the region around the Phillips refineries in Carson and Wilmington as “inundated and overburdened,” with pollution. Rail yards, the west coast’s largest docks, busy freeways and industrial polluters pump the region full of toxins. Phillips, however, “by far has the worst record of all,” Espino-Padron said. Though the company allegedly reported releasing 508lbs of benzene at one refinery in 2018, Earthjustice and East Yard found it had really emitted an alarming 102,616lbs. Meanwhile, the company had allegedly emitted up to eight times more volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than reported, and flares are a regular problem. The South Coast AQMD in 2017 ordered Phillips to check hundreds of thousands of parts in its refineries for leaks, as is required by state rules, Espino-Padron said. Phillips agreed to comply, but turned in “sloppy and incomplete” progress reports, and it was clear the company wasn’t repairing components, maintaining an accurate database or following state rules. Though the South Coast AQMD issued violation notices, it didn’t meaningfully pressure Phillips to address benzene leaks, Espino-Padron said. However, Earthjustice and East Yard monitored records as they prepared the suit, “basically doing the work of the agency” in the process. He pointed to “industry-friendly” political appointments in the South Coast AQMD’s management who he alleged “are very much invested in protecting the financial interest of the oil industry, even at the expense of public health” as the likely reason for the agency’s weak response. The South Coast AQMD and Phillips declined to comment. Industry influence over environmental agencies is a hallmark of such cases, especially in recent years at the EPA, which the Trump administration packed with former industry executives. Regulatory apparatuses suffer “longstanding problems” like underfunding, understaffing and under-enforcement, said Richard Revesz, an environmental law professor and dean emeritus at New York University School of Law. But since 2016, the overall problem grew to be much more acute “when combined with the shocking disregard for environmental enforcement that we saw during the Trump administration”. ‘We’re going to figure out how to defend our neighborhood’ Following the state’s 2017 benzene investigation, East Yard began researching Phillips’ operation and knocking on neighbors’ doors to alert them to the health threat. That’s when the nearby plants’ human toll came into focus, Andasan said. At house after house, they heard similar stories – nearly every family had someone in it who suffered or died from cancer. Most households had multiple people with respiratory illnesses, and Andasan and their brother each suffer from asthma, while their mother, who moved to the largely working class and immigrant neighborhood from the Philippines, struggles with asthmatic bronchitis. Similarly, each member of East Yard member Maria Reyes’s family, which lives within a mile of the Phillips 66 Carson refinery, suffers from respiratory illnesses. Reyes testified that she twice lost consciousness while exercising outdoors, and her doctor advised her and her three children to stop doing outdoor activities to limit exposure to air pollution. She reported “yellow droplets” that fall from the sky and irritate her family’s skin, and said she’s worried that the pollution is harming her family, but they can’t afford to leave the neighborhood. We are unable to spend lots of time outside as a family because of air pollution Maria Reyes “We are unable to spend lots of time outside as a family because of air pollution, including bad odors from Phillips 66 that are unbearable, make me nauseous and irritate my throat,” Reyes added. Andasan noted a study that found West Long Beach residents’ life expectancy is shorter than those in Long Beach, who live further away from the refineries. In a neighborhood short on resources, organizing is the only way to protect families from these issues, Andasan said. “We’re fighting even if there aren’t resources – we’re going to figure out how to defend our neighborhood, organize with other families and build out our power,” they said. Beyond canvassing East Yard began engaging regulators, policymakers, and polluters. It made comments during South Coast AQMD’s permitting process, organized a climate march and held “toxic tours” that educated residents about the area’s worst polluters. The action around the issue caught the attention of Earthjustice, which was monitoring the situation and approached East Yard about working together on a suit. East Yard internally discussed a potential partnership, and viewed it as an opportunity to use the neighborhoods’ compelling stories to effect change, Andasan said. “There are stories that residents can recall, painful stories about how pollution has affected their entire lives, that are part of this lawsuit,” they said. In short, East Yard brought ground knowledge and stories that can move courts, juries and judges. Earthjustice provided the legal resources, and that’s the sort of synergy that can make these cases difficult for regulators and industry to defend against, attorneys say. “The courts are very strict in requiring standing and showing that there are people who are injured, and people from the communities can write very powerfully about the nature of the harm that they are suffering,” Revesz said. In April 2020, after two years of collecting data, Earthjustice and East Yard filed a notice of intent to sue under the Clean Air Act, naming the South Shore AQMD, Phillips 66, and the EPA as defendants. Phillips soon approached Earthjustice about a settlement, Espino-Padron said, and agreed to reduce its emissions, document its work and be transparent about the process. While those who spoke to the Guardian say activism shouldn’t have to be a substitute for a robust regulatory system, it’s an example of a community successfully defending itself. “What you’re seeing in this case, and this is the trend – communities are stepping into this legal space and reclaiming their power,” Espino-Padron said.

  • 11 errors and plot holes you never noticed on 'Gilmore Girls'

    From glaring plot holes to minor inconsistencies, here are a few interesting storylines and details fans may have missed on "Gilmore Girls."

  • Zoos seeking COVID-19 vaccinations for animals

    As the world races to vaccinate humans against COVID-19, zoos are trying to protect their most vulnerable animals, including great apes and big cats. The San Diego Zoo recently vaccinated its primates, and other zoos are eager to follow suit. (March 19)

  • UPDATE 1-Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study

    Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which also highlighted how a variant first found in South Africa poses the biggest headache for vaccine makers. Coronavirus variants with specific mutations to the spike protein are of concern because scientists worry they will reduce the efficacy of vaccines, as well as immunity gained from prior infection. The scientists used blood samples from people with antibodies generated by both COVID-19 infection and the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that are being rolled out in Britain.

  • After gambling France could dodge new COVID lockdown, Macron forced to back down

    French President Emmanuel Macron met with top officials on Jan. 29 and revealed a surprise: despite the urgings of some senior ministers and independent scientists, he would try to steer the country out of the pandemic without locking it down again. His gamble was that if France could avoid a third large-scale lockdown, he could give the economy a chance to recover from a deep slowdown that, some in his circle felt, could soon replace the virus as the biggest challenge of his presidency. But the tactic is beginning to unravel, with intensive care units in some parts of France on the verge of overflowing with COVID-19 patients, coronavirus cases surging and his government announcing a new round of tougher restrictions on Thursday.

  • Rosetti’s New 180-Foot Support Vessel Is as Luxe as a Superyacht—but With Water Toys

    The perfect companion to any explorer yacht.