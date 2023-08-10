'Why would I sign'? Donald Trump's Republican rivals knock him for refusing to sign loyalty pledge

WASHINGTON — As they ramp up for their first debate, Republican rivals hit the front-running Donald Trump for refusing to sign a loyalty pledge to back the eventual presidential nominee − if it is not him.

The "Beat Biden Pledge," targeting Democratic President Joe Biden, is a requirement for Republican participants in an Aug. 23 debate, though Trump has yet to commit to that event.

Ron DeSantis' campaign said he signed the pledge on Wednesday and proclaimed that the Florida governor "is focused on uniting Republicans around a positive vision for beating Biden and reviving America, Donald Trump is focused on himself."

Like DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley displayed her signed pledge on the social media platform X, and included a poke at Trump and other candidates who have held off on agreeing. Haley, who has suggested that Biden might not be on the ballot next year, scratched out the reference atop the "Beat Biden Pledge," and wrote in the name of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Alright fellas, your turn," she said.

Donald Trump and other 2024 presidential candidates

'Why would I sign a pledge?'

In an interview Wednesday night with Newsmax TV, Trump said he would announce next week whether he would participate in the Aug. 23 debate. He also said he wouldn't support the Republican loyalty pledge.

Trump said there are 2024 Republican rivals he would never support for president, though he would not name them.

“Why would I sign a pledge?" Trump told Newsmax. "There are people on there that I wouldn’t have.”

Sign it, but ignore it?

There is some question as to how seriously to take the pledge.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has said he would never support Trump, has said he will sign the pledge - and simply ignore it if Trump wins the nomination.

Christie has noted that, during the first debate of the 2016 election cycle, Trump refused to raise his hand when candidates were asked if they would support the eventual nominee.

"The fact is, he has set the precedent here," Christie said last month on CNN. "And I will sign the debate pledge and I will take it every bit of seriously as he did in 2016."

'Everybody has to sign'

Republican National Committee officials have not commented on the pre-debate maneuvering, but they have made it clear that the pledge is a requirement for debating.

"Everybody has to sign the 'Beat Biden' pledge," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNN. "Everybody. It's across the board. The rules aren't changing. We've been very vocal with them."

Contributing: Ken Tran, USA TODAY

