Why Is Signature Bank (SBNY) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Signature Bank (SBNY). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Signature Bank due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Signature Bank's Q4 Earnings Beat on High Revenues



Signature Bank’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings per share of $2.94 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79. Further, the bottom line compares favorably with $2.11 earned in the prior-year quarter.



Results reflected overall growth in revenues. In addition, loan and deposit balances displayed continued improvement. Moreover, lower provisions acted as tailwinds. However, rise in expenses was a drag.



Net income for the fourth quarter was $160.8 million compared with $114.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



For full-year 2018, earnings per share were $9.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.10. Further, the figure compares favorably with $7.12 per share earned in the prior year.



Rise in Revenues Partially Offset by Higher Expenses



For full-year 2018, the company reported revenues of $1.32 billion, up around 3.8% year over year. Moreover, the revenue figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion.



Signature Bank’s total revenues in the quarter rose 3.9% from the prior-year quarter to $341 million. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.5 million.



Net interest income increased 4.8% year over year to $335 million backed by rise in average interest earning assets. However, net interest margin contracted 17 basis points to 2.90%.



Non-interest income was $5.9 million, down nearly 30.3% year over year. The decline was primarily on account of an increase in tax credit investment amortization.



Non-interest expenses of $119.2 million were up 8.4% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was primarily a result of the addition of private client banking teams, and an increase in costs in risk management and compliance-related activities.



Efficiency ratio was 34.94% compared with 33.50% reported as of Dec 31, 2017. Higher ratio indicates fall in profitability.



The company’s loans and leases, net as of Dec 31, 2018, were $36.2 billion, up 11.7% from Dec 31, 2017. Further, total deposits rose 8.8% from 2017 end to $36.4 billion.



Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag



The company recorded net recoveries of $2.9 million in the quarter against net-charge offs of $38.8 million in the prior-year quarter. In addition, provision for loan and lease losses declined 84.6% to $6.4 million.



However, the allowance for loan losses represented 0.63% of total loans as of Dec 31, 2018, compared with 0.60% as of Dec 31, 2017.



Capital Ratios



As of Dec 31, 2018, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.09% compared with 11.99% as of Dec 31, 2017. Further, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.39% compared with 13.32% in the prior-year quarter. Tangible common equity ratio was 9.21%, down from 9.29% as of Dec 31, 2017.



Return on average assets was 1.37% in the reported quarter compared with 1.08% in the prior-year quarter. As of Dec 31, 2018, return on average common stockholders' equity was 14.76%, up from 11.44% as of Dec 31, 2017.



During the reported quarter, the company repurchased 358,492 shares of common stock for a total cost of $41.8 million.



Outlook



NIM is expected to contract 2-4 bps in first-quarter 2019.



Management expects the tax rate to be around 25%.



Management anticipates balance sheet to be up in the range of $3-$5 billion in 2019. Increase in loans is expected to contribute to 75% of total assets growth. Growth in commercial and industrial loans is expected in 2019.

