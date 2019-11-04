Why We Like Silver Tide Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1943) 39% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Silver Tide Holdings Limited (HKG:1943) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Silver Tide Holdings:

0.39 = HK$53m ÷ (HK$203m - HK$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Silver Tide Holdings has an ROCE of 39%.

Does Silver Tide Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Silver Tide Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Construction industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Silver Tide Holdings's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can see in the image below how Silver Tide Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1943 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Silver Tide Holdings's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Silver Tide Holdings has total assets of HK$203m and current liabilities of HK$67m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Silver Tide Holdings's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Silver Tide Holdings's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.