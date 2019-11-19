Why Silver Touch Technologies Limited's (NSE:SILVERTUC) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Silver Touch Technologies Limited's (NSE:SILVERTUC), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Silver Touch Technologies has a price to earnings ratio of 15.63, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Silver Touch Technologies:

P/E of 15.63 = ₹117.40 ÷ ₹7.51 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Silver Touch Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Silver Touch Technologies has a higher P/E than the average company (11.2) in the it industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Silver Touch Technologies shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Silver Touch Technologies shrunk earnings per share by 2.9% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 26% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Silver Touch Technologies's P/E?

Silver Touch Technologies's net debt is 6.4% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Silver Touch Technologies's P/E Ratio

Silver Touch Technologies trades on a P/E ratio of 15.6, which is above its market average of 13.2. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.