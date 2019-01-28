Why Sing Investments & Finance Limited’s (SGX:S35) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 1997 Sze Leong Lee was appointed CEO of Sing Investments & Finance Limited (SGX:S35). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sze Leong Lee’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Sing Investments & Finance Limited is worth S$240m, and total annual CEO compensation is S$1.3m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at S$766k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from S$135m to S$541m, and the median CEO compensation was S$704k.

As you can see, Sze Leong Lee is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Sing Investments & Finance Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Sing Investments & Finance, below.

Is Sing Investments & Finance Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Sing Investments & Finance Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 27% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 6.5%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sing Investments & Finance Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 45%, over three years, would leave most Sing Investments & Finance Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Sing Investments & Finance Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Sing Investments & Finance shares (free trial).

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

