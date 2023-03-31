Why Singapore Changi Airport was just named best in the world

Singapore's Changi Airport has been named the best airport in the world by Skytrax for the 12th time. Helping secure the title were its $1.3 billion Jewel, jumping nets, hedge maze, butterfly garden, and free movie theater. But why does this tiny island country of just 6 million people host 30 to 70 million travelers a year? And why does it spend billions on an airport? To find out, we spent 10 hours in the airport — and we didn't even have a flight to catch.