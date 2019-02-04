Here’s why Singapore Press Holdings Limited’s (SGX:T39) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SGX:T39) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Singapore Press Holdings:

0.047 = S$277m ÷ (S$6.5b – S$830m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

Therefore, Singapore Press Holdings has an ROCE of 4.7%.

Is Singapore Press Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Singapore Press Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Media industry average of 12%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Singapore Press Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Singapore Press Holdings’s current ROCE of 4.7% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 7.2%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Singapore Press Holdings.

How Singapore Press Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Singapore Press Holdings has total assets of S$6.5b and current liabilities of S$830m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.