Why Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited’s (SGX:S19) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll evaluate Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited (SGX:S19) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Singapore Shipping:

0.081 = US$13m ÷ (US$178m – US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Singapore Shipping has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Does Singapore Shipping Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Singapore Shipping’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 1.0% average in the Shipping industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Singapore Shipping’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Singapore Shipping has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Singapore Shipping’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Singapore Shipping has total assets of US$178m and current liabilities of US$15m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 8.2% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least Singapore Shipping’s mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.