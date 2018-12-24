Why Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

I’ve been keeping an eye on Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe S63 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound company with an impressive history and an optimistic future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on Singapore Technologies Engineering here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, S63 has grown its earnings by 8.4%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 23%, which is an optimistic signal for the future.

S63’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. S63 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 2x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For Singapore Technologies Engineering, I’ve put together three key aspects you should look at:

