My Take: Why single out the Momentum Center? What does OI see that most don't?

I am disappointed that Gretchen Cosby, in her role on the Ottawa County Community Mental Health (CMH) Board, recently questioned funding for the Momentum Center, which currently receives funding from the CMH millage for social/recreational programming. I urge Ms. Cosby and the members of the CMH Board to support funding for the social/recreational programming at Momentum Center, and the three other agencies providing similar programming, when the committee reconvenes on Oct. 30.

I understand from reporting in The Sentinel, and from viewing the recording of the last CMH Board meeting, that Ms. Cosby specifically targeted the Momentum Center in her communication to fellow Ottawa Impact (OI)-aligned commissioners prior to the last CMH meeting on Sept. 25, and that, under pressure to explain why she would want to eliminate their funding, the other three social/recreational programs currently receiving funding were also called into question for further funding. It is a shame that these other three organizations are getting pulled into this situation that seems to be driven by some animus toward the Momentum Center and its programming. Many who attended the Sept. 25 meeting expressed support for the social/recreational programming funded by CMH.

It is obvious that many supporters of OI have specific concerns regarding the Momentum Center that are unrelated to the social/recreational services that are provided under the CMH grant. A recent post on the OI- aligned Restore Ottawa substack suggests that the Momentum Center social/rec participants are "hidden away from the community."

Although it is accurate that some of the services in the Momentum Center’s social/rec programming occur on site at its Grand Haven and Holland locations, all four programs receiving the CMH grant (Momentum, Pioneer Services, Heritage Homes and IKUS) have similar structures in that they provide a mix of on-site programs and programs in the community for their participants.

In addition, many programs at the Momentum Center invite the larger community to participate, increasing the opportunity for integration. The calendars of all four programs are accessible to the public in order to see the mix of programming for participants, but the Restore Ottawa piece only targeted the Momentum Center, which leads to the question: Why?

Each of the CMH-funded programs offers social/recreational programs as only a part of their overall mission. Is there a specific reason that Ms. Cosby and others initially targeted the Momentum Center for consideration of elimination of funding? It is possible that some of their other programming, which is not funded through CMH, is offensive to the OI-aligned committee members.

The OI disdain for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) activity is clear from the fact that one of the first acts that the new OI majority on the board of commissioners undertook was to eliminate the Ottawa County DEI department, which was widely supported by the business community and across the county. Are there concerns about the Momentum Center’s DEI statement? Their website states: The Momentum Center actively practices inclusion and values radical diversity. We champion equal access and equity of opportunity through the intentional celebration of people across all identity groups, including but not limited to age, appearance, gender identity, race, religion, sexual orientation, physical and mental ability, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and perspective.

DEI concepts have been likened to a "Marxist tool" by OI-aligned members of the community, rather than an opportunity for the community to ensure that people of all different backgrounds feel that they can thrive in our county. Is the Momentum Center’s focus on DEI troublesome to Ms. Cosby and others? There may be other aspects of the Momentum Center programming that OI-aligned members of the committee are uncomfortable with.

Are they offended by the idea of an affinity group for program participants who are LGBTQ+, or cultural immersion programming? Do community discussions about race create concern for the OI-aligned members of the CMH board, even if this is separate from the CMH-funded social/rec programs offered at Momentum?

It seems that some of the CMH members who are aligned with OI may be willing to eliminate funding for the social/recreational program at the Momentum Center, and potentially at the other three CMH-funded social/rec programs, and imperil this important programming for many in our community because they are not comfortable with some of the Momentum Center's other programming. That would be a shame and would amplify the divisive approach that OI-aligned commission and committee members are leading within this community.

— Marsha Manning is a resident of Port Sheldon Township.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Why single out the Momentum Center? What does OI see that most don't?