Why Sino Land Company Limited (HKG:83) Could Be Your Next Investment

I've been keeping an eye on Sino Land Company Limited (HKG:83) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe 83 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-robust company with an impressive track record of dividend payments and a excellent future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Sino Land here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than 83, with its expected earnings growth of 37%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 70% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. 83's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that 83 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.0%, 83’s debt level is relatively low. This means the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

83 is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

