Why Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited's (HKG:3808) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 2007 Dong Cai was appointed CEO of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:3808). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Dong Cai's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited has a market cap of HK$32b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CN¥781k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥660k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥14b to CN¥45b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.6m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Dong Cai takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sinotruk (Hong Kong) has changed over time.

Is Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited Growing?

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 84% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 11% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 249%, over three years, would leave most Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Dong Cai deserves a raise!

It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

