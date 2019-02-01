Here’s why SiS Mobile Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1362) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate SiS Mobile Holdings Limited (HKG:1362) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for SiS Mobile Holdings:

0.014 = HK$1.2m ÷ (HK$160m – HK$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, SiS Mobile Holdings has an ROCE of 1.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for SiS Mobile Holdings

Does SiS Mobile Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, SiS Mobile Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Electronic industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside SiS Mobile Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

SiS Mobile Holdings’s current ROCE of 1.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 3.3% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

SEHK:1362 Last Perf February 1st 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if SiS Mobile Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How SiS Mobile Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

SiS Mobile Holdings has total assets of HK$160m and current liabilities of HK$58m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, SiS Mobile Holdings’s ROCE is concerning.