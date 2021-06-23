Why small businesses may en most unexpected pandemic winners

Felix Salmon
·3 min read

Data: Census Bureau via John C. Haltiwanger of the University of Maryland; Chart: Axios Visuals

One of the most unexpected pandemic winners might just turn out to be new small businesses.

Why it matters: The number of entrepreneurs starting a business easily hit a record high in 2020, according to a new analysis by University of Maryland economist John Haltiwanger. That's a surprising result, given the severity of the crisis.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: It's now much easier than it was in 2008 to start a small business selling goods or services online.

  • By far the largest single sector of new business formation is "nonstore retailers," who account for one of every three new businesses formed over the pandemic. They were helped at every step of the process by e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and Stripe, which wasn't even founded until 2009.

  • Be smart: Renting space on Instagram is a lot easier, and can scale a lot more quickly, than renting a storefront.

Physical businesses have been booming too — but largely in states where rents are relatively low, like Texas, Florida, and Georgia. Those states have seen much more new business formation than high-rent California, New York, and New Jersey.

  • When the Wall Street Journal told the story of how businesses on one Chicago street are coping with the pandemic, it found that out of nearly 50 businesses on the strip, five had closed permanently — while 10 new businesses had arrived.

  • Sectors seeing a lot of new openings include laundromats, trucking, and, possibly surprisingly, restaurants.

How it works: One of the biggest differences between the crises of 2008 and 2020 is that the former was associated with an extreme lack of money, while the latter saw an abundance of it.

  • In 2008, Americans lost billions of dollars in home equity, even as the stock market was crashing and banks stopped lending.

  • The pandemic, by contrast, unleashed trillions of dollars in new government spending, much of it targeted directly at small businesses in the form of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that helped prevent many small businesses from closing. There was also — thanks in large part to the Federal Reserve — no financial crisis. As a result, America's banks have been financially strong throughout, and in fact have been desperate to find businesses to lend money to.

  • A surging stock market has also helped provide up-front capital that some entrepreneurs need.

Of note: "The surge in applications for likely employer businesses is arguably not because of, but despite, the PPP program," writes Haltiwanger. After all, PPP money went only to old businesses, thereby giving them a competitive advantage with respect to anybody who wanted to start a new business after February 2020.

  • Government help was also frequently slow to arrive, which implies that the real driver of new business formation was not the government but just the underlying wealth and hopefulness of individual Americans.

Yes, but: There's no solid data on how many small businesses closed during the recession. A recent Fed paper, however, suggests that about 130,ooo firms went out of business in the first year of the pandemic — up between a quarter and a third from normal levels, and much lower than many economists originally feared.

The bottom line: If the Fed's number is accurate, the total number of small businesses may have gone up, not down, over the course of the pandemic. Either way, what's certain is that Americans have been starting small businesses at an unprecedented pace.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Legislature to hold hearing on mail-in voting

    Balloting by mail was established during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is due to expire at the end of the month.

  • Small-Business Ideas for a Post-Pandemic World

    As the pandemic winds down, most people are thinking about where they'll travel, who they'll visit, and which restaurants they'll eat at first. Those with the entrepreneurial fire, however, are doing...

  • Small-Business Industries Hurt Most by the Pandemic

    It's no secret that COVID-19 has drastically changed the environment for small businesses in the U.S. See: Small Ideas That Turned Into Million-Dollar Businesses Discover: Small Businesses That...

  • 3 Stories of Small Businesses That Opened During the Pandemic

    Opening a small business at any point in time holds plenty of challenges for getting open and staying open. Doing so in the midst of a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders takes those challenges,...

  • A Disney Hall 'homecoming': L.A. Phil lays out its 2021-22 lineup

    The L.A. Phil roars back with Gustavo Dudamel's Pan-American Music Initiative, a revived Power to the People! festival and a new Gen X festival.

  • The 4 Best Online Small Businesses To Start Now

    For better or worse, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Americans to live more of their lives via the web. From working to learning to shopping, many in-person activities are now done partially or fully...

  • Kerstin Emhoff says she wants to be known as more than just the ‘famous ex-wife’: ‘I’m accomplished in my own right’

    Film producer, who shares two children with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is CEO of production company Prettybird

  • Big Names Committed To Saving Small Businesses in the Pandemic

    When the pandemic hit, big-name people with big wallets came to the rescue of small businesses everywhere -- and they surely needed the help. While Amazon, UPS and Walmart shareholders raked in the...

  • Small Business Administration says they are fixing "historic barriers" to loan access

    The Small Business Administration is transforming loan programs so small businesses owned by women and people of color can better access them, Small Business Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said at an Axios event Tuesday. Why it matters: Guzman said there are "historic barriers that are unacceptable if we are going to recover and rebuild." The pandemic hit minority-owned businesses particularly hard. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Top Advice for Your Small Business — From Other Small-Business Owners

    Becoming a small-business owner can be incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. And no matter if you're a veteran small-business owner, new to being an entrepreneur...

  • Louisiana Woman Turns Her Passion for Creating Gift Baskets Into a Small Business

    In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we're featuring Le Bourriche Bar & Gifts, which specializes in personalized gift baskets.

  • The Hidden Costs of Running a Small Business

    Pursuing and running a small business comes with a lot of costs, and some of those costs might be less obvious than others. Of course, you expect to pay for supplies and to pay your employees. But...

  • How Small-Business Struggles Hurt All Americans

    People tend to think of America as a country of big corporations -- and at one time, it was. Today, however, small businesses are the beating heart of life in the United States. 2021 Small Business...

  • The Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Vacuums, Fans, and More

    Consider the Dyson Cyclone, which you can save $80 on for a limited time only. Pet hair never stood a chance! Get it now! Another model that will get to all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, suck up pet hair, and add a pop of color to the room.

  • What Do Small Businesses Really Mean for the US Economy?

    Small businesses have long been touted as America's backbone and the main pillar of its economy. Almost every president in recent memory has campaigned on the importance of their survival, and the IRS...

  • Become An Expert Email Marketer With These $30 Courses

    When running a business, sending emails is one of the best ways to communicate with customers and attract more people to your brand. There are about 4 billion email users around the world, and since 99% of them check their inbox every day, you have a pretty good chance of reaching your...

  • MNTN Adtech Company Acquires Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing

    MNTN has acquired Maximum Effort Marketing, the creative advertising hot shop of Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey. The fast-growing adtech company, described as a leader in Connected TV and self-serve ads, made the announcement on Wednesday, in concert with Reynolds. “The explosion of the Connected TV presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring creative and media […]

  • EU’s Google Ad Tech Probe Strikes at Heart of Business Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Google faces a sweeping European Union probe into its advertising technology, a move that strikes at the heart of the tech giant’s business model.The European Commission said Tuesday its new confrontation with the Alphabet Inc. unit will focus on concerns the company may be illegally favoring its own online display advertising technologies, squeezing out rivals.“This is probably the probe that many people were waiting for because it goes to the core of Google’s business,” said Ait

  • 8 Legit Home-Based Small Businesses

    If your dream job entails working from home and working for yourself, you're in luck -- there are a number of legitimate home-based small businesses you can start right now. These businesses...

  • Single Mom Makes Custom Candies as a Sweet Side Hustle

    We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation's small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we're highlighting readers' favorite small businesses around the...