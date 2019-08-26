Why You’re Smart to Buy Shares in This Security Company

The interesting thing about security company Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is its long-term secular growth prospects from the increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) at work and in the home. This argument applies despite a superficially weak-looking set of second-quarter earnings and guidance. Here's why Allegion's long-term prospects are still very much intact.

A stock with prospects

There are three main reasons Allegion is attractive for long-term investors:

Current earnings momentum is good; the company recently increased its full-year sales guidance in its key Americas region.

There's a long-term growth opportunity from IoT-enabled devices, particularly given increasing emphasis on safety and security at home and in the office.

Only 20% of Allegion's sales are electronic (the remaining 80% are mechanical), so there is a long runway of growth with the opportunity to replace mechanical locks and win market share.

In a nutshell, the self-styled "pure-play global provider of security products and solutions" is an early adopter of a technology that is going to fundamentally change its industry in the coming years. Not only is it increasingly important for households and businesses to control and monitor the movement of people for safety and security reasons, but there's also a benefit to corporate productivity in monitoring staff.

All of these things are enhanced by the increasing convergence of electronics and mechanics in the lock and door-security market and the growth of IoT connectivity.

The headline numbers look weak

The stock has been in decline since the second-quarter earnings report, released at the end of July, and that's understandable given the confusing nature of the report.

On the one hand, management lowered its full-year reported EPS outlook to a range of $4.50 to $4.65, compared with a previous outlook of $4.60 to $4.75. And it lowered its total sales growth outlook to a range of 4.5% to 5.5% from previous guidance of 5% to 6%.

Furthermore, during the earnings call, CEO David Petratis remarked that "our electronic growth for the quarter was negatively impacted by a slower-than-expected ramp-up in the new residential construction market and focused channel actions that we started in Q1 to drive more consistency and better alignment with our existing partners."

In plain English, this means the company's residential sales (which represent 30% of Allegion's total sales) weren't as strong as expected due to the new housing market being weaker than many had projected. By channel actions, he's referring to the sales channels (distributors, partners etc) that Allegion works with to ultimately sell into its end markets.Moreover, management lowered expectations for reported full-year growth in the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region to a range of a 2% to 3% decline, from a previous range of flat to 2% growth.

From this perspective, the report was negative, but there are three key reasons to look at it differently. I'll explain.

Good underlying earnings momentum

First, Petratis noted that the "channel actions" are now complete and "residential markets should start to improve versus what we have seen in the first half of the year." In addition, electronics growth in the Americas was 9% in the second quarter. That's certainly lower than the mid-teens percentage growth in 2018, but the expected recovery in Americas residential markets and ongoing strength in nonresidential sales growth (70% of Americas sales) mean that management actually raised its guidance for organic sales growth for this key region.

For reference, Allegion generated 73% of its sales and a whopping 91% of its operating income from the Americas in 2018.