Why a smelly inmate could land Putin’s arch enemy Alexei Navalny in even deeper trouble

Alexei Navalny has had to share his Russian prison cell with an inmate who has 'personal hygiene problems' - AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Alexei Navalny is facing a further five years in prison for refusing to share a cell with a smelly inmate, as part of the Kremlin’s latest “provocation”.

Moscow has opened a new criminal case against Russia's top opposition politician, who is already serving a nine-year prison sentence, Kira Yarmysh, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

1/6 A new criminal case was opened against Alexey @navalny while he's in prison as a result of the very "provocation" his lawyer wrote about a week ago. All the details are in this thread. Please share it. — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) April 18, 2023

Ms Yarmysh said it was the 10th case against the Kremlin critic, who was already facing up to 35 years in prison.

In the latest case, Mr Navalny is accused of “disorganisation of the activity of penitentiary institutions”, which could see him face five more years in prison.

Ms Yarmysh said the administration staged a “provocation” against Mr Navalny by placing an inmate “with personal hygiene problems” in his cell.

The smell was so bad that Mr Navalny “refused to go in there”, added Ms Yarmysh.

According to informal prison “rules”, Ms Yarmysh said that Mr Navalny was expected to use force to kick the inmate out of his cell.

“He told the guards that he would not do it because this convict was not to blame and the administration was using him as a tool,” she said.

After being “hit and dragged into the cell”, Mr Navalny “grabbed [the inmate] by the scruff of the neck and dragged him to the door”, said Ms Yarmysh.

The guards then “surrounded Navalny, pinned him to the wall, and the (penal) colony administration reported that a new criminal case was opened”.

5/6 Right after that they surrounded Navalny, pinned him to the wall, and the colony administration reported that a new criminal case was opened against him under the article "Desorganization of the Activity of Penitentiary Institutions" with a possible term of up to 5 years. — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) April 18, 2023

Mr Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-made nerve agent, on a trip to Siberia in 2020.

He underwent treatment in Germany and returned to Russia in January 2021, where he was arrested on landing at a Moscow airport.

His supporters see the charges as a punishment for challenging Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.