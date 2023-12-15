Why this Smoky Mountains town was named the most 'Christmassy' in the U.S.

On the heels of HGTV recently naming Gatlinburg one of the 50 best small towns to visit for Christmas, Pigeon Forge is getting some holiday love as well.

Everyone loves a good ranking list, and photo book website Mixbook has entered the fray, with its customers naming Pigeon Forge America's No. 1 most Christmassy town.

"Each year, top 10 rankings of the quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm are published," a press release from Mixbook noted. "From the twinkling lights of Bethlehem, Penn., known as 'Christmas City, USA,' to the historic charm of Nantucket's Christmas Stroll, each town offers its distinct flavor of yuletide joy."

Mixbook crafted what it is described as a comprehensive list of 75 American towns with the strongest Christmas vibes, as chosen by 3,000 families who were polled.

Emerging at the top was Pigeon Forge, the only Tennessee town to make the grade in this list.

"Despite its southern location, it captures the holiday spirit with its festive allure and Appalachian warmth," Mixbook said. "During the holiday season, this picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations. The town hosts an array of Christmas-themed events, including parades, shows and the renowned Winterfest, showcasing stunning light displays and live entertainment."

New last year and back for 2023, the Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail will take over the Riverwalk Greenway. The $1.5 million addition features a collection of Smoky Mountain critters, oversized flowers, dancing snowflakes, and some pieces more than 25 feet tall.

Dollywood, of course, was an important factor, with Mixbook noting that Dolly Parton's famed theme park features its own spectacular holiday celebrations, complete with seasonal music, performances, and traditional crafts.

Smoky Mountain Christmas is adorned with more than 6 million twinkling lights until Jan. 6, and the park's festival, featuring shows and Christmas cheer, has been voted America's Best Christmas Event for more than a decade. New this year is a festive drone show, “Joyful,” that lights up the night sky with reds, greens and whites. Tickets and information for the Pigeon Forge attraction are available at dollywood.com.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why this Smoky Mountains town was named the most Christmassy in U.S.