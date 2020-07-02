Why social bubbles work to curb viruses and protect the population

We’ve heard that COVID-19 social bubbles can help protect you and your family from infections. Now there’s research to back that up.

A study published during June in Nature suggests that we can still have social lives during the pandemic as long as we think a little bit about the groups we interact with.

With infection rates growing around the country, setting up some kind of bubble now can be important to you and your community to slow infection rates, the study finds.

Fewer connections key to COVID-19 social bubbles

Consider how COVID-19 might flow differently through two networks of people – even without trying to slow infections by wearing a mask or social distancing.

One person is highly interconnected – in close contact with five other groups. The other has just as many individuals and connections, but the way they are connected slows the infection and flattens the curve.

On the left, the highly interconnected network – like many of us were before stay-at-home orders were issued around the country – allows the virus to reach all the individuals within seven steps. The other slows the rate of spread significantly.

How would a COVID-19 bubble work for you?

The researchers modeled three concepts that “rely on less confinement and allow strategic social contact while still flattening the curve.”

During their simulations of different networks, the researchers varied the types of interactions, including one they called a “small-world network” where every cluster is highly interconnected. Within the first few steps, many of the 2,000 individuals were infected.

Not unexpectedly, as the researchers successively reduced the number of links with different “tie reduction strategies,” the virus took longer to move through the network and infected fewer individuals. Even just randomly reducing the number of links between groups cut the peak in half.

So how might these three strategies play out for you in the real world?

Strategy 1

Limit your interactions to people who live in your neighborhood. If you limited your interactions to “a three-block radius, more than 30 transmission events would be necessary for a virus to travel 100 blocks,” the researchers say.

This strategy applies, too, to limiting your contact with different age groups. Another study in Nature this year found that living in intergenerational households “strongly increases the spread of infectious disease.”

Strategy 2

Narrow your interactions from the first strategy to an extended bubble: Know who your friends’ friends are and limit your interactions with those groups. The more redundant your contacts, the less likely that the infection will spread outside or into your group.

Strategy 3

This requires coordination and trust to form a true bubble: Consider whom you regularly interact with and limit your interactions to those people. “This reduces the number of contact partners rather than the number of interactions, which is particularly important when contact is necessary for psychological well-being,” the researchers say.

The bubble could be two or three families who limit their social contacts to each other or even a group of co-workers who limit their out-of-office socializing to each other.

What to remember outside your bubble

Whatever bubble strategy you might consider, we’ve learned in the last months that we almost inevitably need to leave our homes or bubbles for short periods.

To reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19 and potentially infecting others in your bubble, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact: Leave 6 feet (about two arms' lengths) between you and people who don't live in your household to minimize airborne transmission. This advice might reasonably be extended to tightly knit bubbles.

Wear a cloth face cover: This is especially true where social distancing is difficult. The mask should cover you mouth and nose and is intended primarily to protect others in case you are infected. It offers limited protection to those who are wearing the mask.

Wash your hands: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you don't have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Social bubbles: Why they could help slow COVID-19 infections