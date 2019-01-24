Why Soitec S.A.’s (EPA:SOI) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 2015 Paul Boudre was appointed CEO of Soitec S.A. (EPA:SOI). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Paul Boudre’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Soitec S.A. is worth €2.1b, and total annual CEO compensation is €2.9m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €450k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €880m to €2.8b. The median total CEO compensation was €1.0m.

As you can see, Paul Boudre is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Soitec S.A. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Soitec has changed over time.

Is Soitec S.A. Growing?

Over the last three years Soitec S.A. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 122% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 28% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has Soitec S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Soitec S.A. for providing a total return of 625% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Soitec S.A. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Soitec shares with their own money (free access).

