Why Solar Stocks Could Be Set To Skyrocket In 2021

Editor OilPrice.com
·4 min read

With the elections done and dusted and Joe Biden firmly on the road to ascending to the Oval Office, the renewable energy sector is licking its chops at the prospects of better days under a much more supportive federal government. 

Unfortunately, the fate of a Biden green deal still hangs in the balance with two outstanding runoff races in Georgia.

But that doesn’t automatically mean that Biden’s green ambitions are dead in the water. Even under a Republican-dominated Senate, Biden’s government can still undertake several executive actions and changes in personnel that will have a significant impact on the renewable energy sector, particularly the solar sector.

The solar sector has emerged as the best-performing corner of the clean energy universe during the pandemic and has continued to shine after Biden was declared president-elect. Here are 3 key reasons why solar stocks have been tipped to continue outperforming under Biden.

Solar ETF
Solar ETF

Source: CNN Money

#1. Eliminating solar tariffs

In January 2018, the Trump administration implemented Section 201 solar tariffs on imported cells and modules at the height of the trade war with China. A presidential proclamation released back in October seeks to increase those tariffs and eliminate an exemption for two-sided solar panels.

Though the evidence is mixed regarding their effectiveness, the cons seem to outweigh the pros. On one hand, the 2.5-gigawatt solar cell import cap did provide some support for the domestic solar module manufacturing industry and also helped to level the playing field.

But the harm done is by no means negligible. According to The Hill, the 2018 solar tariffs have significantly harmed the U.S. solar sector by destroying more than 62,000 jobs and nearly $19 billion in new private sector investments. The tariffs, which began at 30% in 2018, made some imported panels more expensive, with the price of high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules nearly doubling in the United States compared to prices in other markets as the modules leave factories in China and Southeast Asia. Indeed, Greentech Media estimates that when purchased in multi-megawatt quantities, such modules now cost 32 cents to 35 cents per watt in the U.S. compared to only 17 to 19 cents per watt when manufactured. The lion’s share of those extra costs can be directly chalked up to the Trump tariffs since shipping costs clock in at a much lower 1.5 cents to 2 cents per watt.

That the U.S. solar sector has continued to thrive in spite of--not because of--the tariffs is a true testament of how strong the solar momentum has grown. Indeed, module imports from China have been on a growth path since January 2019. That’s despite a combination of Section 201 tariffs, countervailing duties, and anti-dumping laws. One of first pieces of business expected for Biden is to order the International Trade Commission to evaluate these tariffs and possibly repeal them considering the damage they have wrought to the downstream solar industry in this country. Even partly eliminating those punitive tariffs on solar modules and inverters is expected to have tremendous positive effects on solar development.

#2. Eliminating fossil-fuel subsidies

For years, the fossil-fuel industries have enjoyed approximately $20 billion a year in both direct and indirect subsidies they receive from the government. Biden has already pledged to lower or completely eliminate those subsidies and channel the funds to renewables. This is very likely to give solar and other renewables an opportunity to play on a more level field with the oil, gas, and coal industries.

Solar and wind are already competitive with fossil fuels in many electricity generation markets. Eliminating or reduction of fossil fuel subsidies will only accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

#3. Another stimulus package

With the U.S. economy recovering but still deep in the doldrums, it’s widely expected that the Biden administration will quickly approve another multi-trillion dollar relief package which, in addition to helping millions of struggling families, will help rebuild the country’s crumbling infrastructure, including clean energy.

Direct investments into the renewable sector would go a long way in helping create well-paying jobs in industries like solar and wind and also encourage these companies to invest in their employees. 

Thousands of good jobs created in their jurisdictions might be enough to persuade more Congressmen to lend support to the green deal.

From an investor’s perspective, this could be a good jumping-in point before solar gets a new lease on life. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Latest Stories

  • GOP congressman calls party's refusal to acknowledge Biden's win a 'massive grift' and says Trump 'forgot he was serving people and not himself'

    "They're worried about committee assignments, they're worried about the team," Riggleman said of Republicans who are standing with the president.

  • Allowing border agents to question Huawei CFO before her arrest was best, officer testifies

    A Canadian police officer stationed at the Vancouver airport who rejected a plan to arrest Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on the plane she arrived on two years ago, on Friday testified that at the time he told other police officers the best course was to allow border agents to interrogate Meng before arresting her. The testimony from Ross Lundie, a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Vancouver International Airport detachment, came at the end of two weeks of witness cross-examination in Meng's U.S. extradition case. Meng, 48, was arrested on a U.S. warrant on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • Hit Putin's oligarchs in Europe with sanctions, Alexei Navalny tells EU

    Alexei Navalny urged the EU to hit Russian oligarchs spending their fortunes in Europe with sanctions rather than targeting the officials responsible for his poisoning. The Kremlin critic narrowly escaped death after he was attacked with the nerve agent Novichok in August. He accused Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder. “The European Union should target the money and Russian oligarchs," Mr Navalny told the European Parliament in Brussels, “these sanctions would be very popular inside of Russia.” Europe had to treat the oligarchs as “bunch of criminals temporarily in power" rather than be the playground of Mr Putin’s allies, Mr Navalny said. He warned the Russian president would try to rig next year’s elections. The opposition leader said the Kremlin would never take EU sanctions seriously as long as the yachts of Russia’s super-rich were moored in European cities such as Barcelona and Monaco. “They just think that they are playing the European Union because they [the EU] are afraid of deploying real sanctions against real money,” he said. The EU hit six senior Russian officials with sanctions in October after the chemical weapon attack on Mr Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma. “Unfortunately I will not be the last one, who is poisoned, or killed or treated in this way," he said. Mr Navalny said the travel ban and asset freezes would make little difference to the “colonels” who carried out the attack. They rarely travel outside Russia and didn’t have property or bank accounts in Europe, he said. Germany, which holds the rotating Presidency of the EU, hopes to get agreement on a “European Magnitsky Act” by the end of the year. It could enter into force in January. It would allow the EU to quickly impose sanctions on individuals suspected of human rights violations regardless of where the offence took place in the world.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • The Trump campaign wound up spending $3 million to increase Biden's lead in Wisconsin

    That seemingly didn't go according to plan.President-elect Joe Biden picked up 257 votes in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County on Friday after the Trump campaign demanded a recount there. President Trump did pick up some votes, as well, but the 125 he received gives Biden a net gain of 132.Biden won Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes, which was close enough for the Trump campaign to call for recounts, and a separate one in Dane County is expected to finish Sunday, so the president could still decrease his deficit. But Dane County is also Democratic-leaning, so it's unlikely the recount will significantly alter the results either way.The Trump campaign's efforts, which are grounded in unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, cost $3 million.Trump's lawyers are still expected to mount a legal challenge of the overall vote in Wisconsin, The Guardian notes, but the state is on track to certify its results Tuesday. Read more at The Guardian and Business Insider.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden What does the future hold for Venice's gondolas?

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports - Turkish union

    Saudi Arabia formally suspended imports of meat, eggs and other products from Turkey earlier this month, the Turkish exporters' union said, after a months-long informal boycott of Turkish goods over political tensions between the two regional rivals. Turkish exporters have reported increasing obstacles to trade in Saudi Arabia, as businessmen in the Gulf Arab state have led calls for bans on Turkish imports and as ties between the two countries deteriorated. Already strained by competing ambitions for regional influence, those relations plunged into crisis two years ago when Saudi agents killed prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

  • S. Korea agency says N. Korea executed people, shut capital amid pandemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered at least two people executed, banned fishing at sea and locked down the capital, Pyongyang, as part of frantic efforts to guard against the coronavirus and its economic damage, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Friday.

  • Harvey Weinstein's ex-wives succeed in freezing £4.5 million of his assets

    Harvey Weinstein's appeal against his rape and assault convictions has been hampered after the disgraced former movie mogul's two ex-wives reportedly froze £4.5 million of his remaining assets. Weinstein, who was given a 23-year jail term at a court hearing in New York in March after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, is allegedly no longer able to pay the lawyers working on his appeal. Weinstein's two ex-wives, Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004, and Georgina Chapman, a British fashion designer who left the producer after assault allegations against him emerged in 2017, have reportedly taken legal action to freeze his accounts. According to the Daily Mail, the pair filed a motion in April raising concerns over the state of Weinstein's finances and provided evidence in July in the form of private jet receipts and expenses related to his criminal trial. The two women also reportedly provided the court with evidence of large deposits that had been made into Weinstein’s bank account as well as proof of insurance fees he was set to collect.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over: PM

    Malaysia will hold a general election when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administration's budget. Parliament passed the largest-ever budget by a voice vote on Thursday despite weeks of threats by the opposition and some of Muhyiddin's allies to derail the government's 2021 spending plan, which could have triggered a crisis. "God willing, when COVID-19 is over, we will hold a general election," Muhyiddin said in a speech at a virtual annual general meeting of his Bersatu party.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

    As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists. In many cases the measures would reverse executive actions by President Donald Trump, whose administration took numerous steps to weaken protections for transgender people and create more leeway for discrimination against LGBTQ people, ostensibly based on religious grounds.

  • Florida Fire Captain’s ‘Accidental’ Shooting Death Unearthed His Secret Life

    On Nov. 2, police received a call from a local jewelry salesman, Jay Brett Rind, reporting an accidental shooting at his apartment in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.According to an affidavit filed in court on Nov. 5, Rind told dispatchers that he’d met an old friend, 21-year fire department veteran James Gilliard, for dinner to offer him the “deal of a lifetime.” Rind planned to move to Mexico, and suggested he give his old pal, whom he’d met years prior when Gilliard owned a local pawn shop, two guns.The friends met for dinner at a local grill, according to the affidavit, where Gilliard had a glass of Merlot. Rind drank a Diet Coke. After the meal, the men drove to Rind’s apartment, where he showed Gilliard the two firearms.Rind told police that, in attempting to show Gilliard that one gun was empty, he inadvertently shot the captain in the stomach. Gilliard later died from the injury at a nearby hospital. A toxicology report showed he had traces of amphetamines, morphine, oxycodone, and the benzodiazepine alprazolam in his system when he died.> Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our fire Captain James Gilliard.  48 year old Captain Gilliard passed away unexpectedly yesterday. He served Palm Beach County for 21 years.  Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/HOfSXOQoBH> > — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 3, 2020When investigators filed their affidavit three days later, they cited probable cause to charge Rind with one count of manslaughter. “Mr. Rind reiterated that he had no unsettling feeling towards Mr. Gilliard,” the affidavit read, “that they’ve been friends for years [since] the two met while they were in the retail business. Once again, he explained the incident was a total accident.”But the picture of the accident changed after Florida State Attorney’s Office investigator John P. Boyle reviewed 10 months of texts between the two men, revealing that “Mr. Rind, his roommate ‘Alex,’ and Mr. Gilliard were engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to distribute narcotics that Mr. Ring received prescriptions for, or brought back during his trips to Mexico.”“In the approximately 10 month period prior to the shooting,” the officer wrote in a subsequent affidavit filed on Nov. 25, “the defendant and victim appeared to exchange text messages dealing with the buying, selling, or trading of drugs on at least 77 separate occasions.”Boyle recommended Rind be charged with felony murder in the third degree. The affidavit does not dispute that the shooting may have been accidental.According to Boyle’s report, he found exchanges between the two men, sent from Nov. 2019 to Oct. 2020, that addressed all four of the drugs found in Gilliard’s system when he died. The texts included familiar slang like “addy” for adderall or “morph” for morphine, as well as less obvious terms, including “melle,” which the officer inferred to mean oxycodone.“They also discuss the distribution of ‘orange’ ‘oranges’ or ‘orange juice,’ the officer wrote. “I believe this is referring to Amphetamines, however; it could also be referring to morphine pills as the morphine pills located in the victim’s vehicle on the night of the shooting imprinted with ABG-60 were orange.”The texts also revealed the plans to meet for Gilliard’s final exchange. “I’m probably not going to Mexico until the 25th of November because I want to get the morph for myself, the mellie and the orange so you don’t need to help me out,” Rind texted, according to the report. “If we can make a deal I think this could be the best one I have made with you any idea when we can get together?” Gilliard responded that he could shoot for Monday or Tuesday. They met up on Monday, Nov. 2.Rind was released on a $20,000 bond. The court filed an order of no contact to prevent him from contacting Gilliard’s family or next of kin. Ring will appear in court on Dec. 10.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Jong-Un is reportedly displaying 'excessive anger' over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, ordering the execution of two people

    North Korea's economy has suffered in recent months as the country was forced to seal its border with its biggest trading partner, China.

  • Honduran ex-president stopped with bag containing $18,000 in cash at airport

    ‘Obviously, someone must have put it in my belongings,’ Mr Zelaya said

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

    A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said. Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50. News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.