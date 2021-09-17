Why some airlines' planes fly slower than others

Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Senior Writer
·3 min read

On Friday a flight-enthusiast passenger noticed that a Spirit Airlines (SAVE) plane that had taken off a few spots ahead of his United plane (UAL) from the Houston airport was now well him, according to a flight tracker.

The passenger, who is also a licensed flight dispatcher, guessed that the Spirit flight was likely flying slower to save money, like a frugal driver on the highway. (Fuel economy usually decreases at 50mph according to the DOE.)

This interesting observation exposed an open secret in the world of airlines and flights: They don't all fly at the same speed. Two identical itineraries with identical weather conditions can have two different ETAs.

Despite the occasional pilot informing passengers (proudly) of an intention to “make up time in the air,” people usually assume planes are going as fast as they safely can, like a speed limit, similar to a bus or a train. Even Scott Keyes, the deal-finding guru behind Scott’s Cheap Flights, tweeted his surprise at this fact.

Bernstein airline analyst Daniel Roeska told Yahoo Finance that these speeds all depend on the specific airline and its goals. Some airlines like Ryanair and Wizz “typically fly at the optimum speed which minimizes en route fuel burn,” he said.

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines briefly stopped flights in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Sept. 17, following a system outage. Amid questions of the incident on Twitter, United said that We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

“Network airlines [non-low cost carriers] sometimes fly faster to enable a higher productivity (given that their planes are on the ground a long time),” he said. “But it’s all policy: if you fly faster, you can cram more flights (revenues) into your day, if you fly slower — fewer flights and lower fuel cost.”

In other words, speed is dictated by the airline’s goals, be they on time performance, cramming flights in, or saving money on fuel — things that are all in flux depending on the airline, the day, and the situation.

“The differences are not huge,” Roeska said, usually something like 466 mph to 547 mph, which is a difference of covering 81 more miles in an hour.

A lot of factors in play

Airplane physics complicate the speed equation further, longtime airline analyst Robert W. Mann told Yahoo Finance.

Evaluating the Spirit and United situation, Mann said that usually airplanes looking to make up speed will fly lower, “but in this case, it could be due to the United aircraft operating at a lower weight (fewer passengers/less cargo and fuel onboard) than the Spirit aircraft.”

This would make the Spirit plane slower to climb with a slower cruising speed, he said.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Spirit Airlines aircrafts are shown at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on August 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Spirit and American Airlines have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as the demand for vacation and other travel plans has surged following the ramp up of Covid-19 vaccinations. Some of the cancellations come amid a weekend of storms that affected hubs for both carriers, but also a shortage of flight crews due to the ramp up in service is having an effect. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Spirit Airlines aircrafts are shown at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on August 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Spirit and American Airlines have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as the demand for vacation and other travel plans has surged following the ramp up of Covid-19 vaccinations. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Airlines still try to save fuel when they can,” he said “The physics of flight, generally, is that flying faster and heavier at any given altitude requires greater fuel flow.”

Altitude is tricky since it’s often a product of weight, and Mann explained that long-haul flights often have to “step climb,” which is when a plane will slowly climb as it burns off fuel, because the fuel itself represents a significant weight cost.

“They can't reach the final cruising altitude at their initial departure weight,” he said, noting that in the future, electric planes will re-write the long-haul playbook, since a battery doesn’t burn off fuel and become lighter, creating a challenge for electric propulsion.

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, personal finance, retail, airlines, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Air New Zealand studying how to add low-emissions planes to fleet

    Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it was studying how it could use low-carbon technologies like electric, hybrid or hydrogen powered planes to dramatically reduce emissions from shorter and regional flights as soon as 2030. The airline signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus SE to research the impact hydrogen planes would have on Air New Zealand's network, operations and infrastructure. Airbus said it is hoping to bring a hydrogen plane to market by 2035 - a goal some industry officials and analysts believe to be ambitious.

  • COVID BOOSTERS: FDA To Consider Pfizer Application For COVID Booster Shots

    A FDA advisory committee meets Friday to consider Pfizer's application for third-dose authorization.

  • Could There Be a Non-Vaccine COVID Cure?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere could be another line of defense against COVID-19 on the medical horizon—one that doesn’t involve taking horse medication or even vaccine boosters.According to Scott Gottlieb, author of Uncontrolled Spread, former FDA commissioner, and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors, there are three promising pills in development to help treat COVID like “Tamiflu for influenza,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. Of course

  • Opinion | The Folly of Premature Political Obituaries

    Pundits have filed a blizzard of predictions about the Biden administration’s looming troubles, but history has proven unkind to such prognostication.

  • U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

    10 civilians, including seven children, were killed in the strike.

  • November? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve, facing a labor market that may be stalling or on the cusp of a surge, is expected next week to open the door to reducing its monthly bond purchases while tying any actual change to U.S. job growth in September and beyond. Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have said the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases could be scaled back later this year as a first step towards ending the crisis-era policies implemented in the spring of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold. But after an unexpectedly weak gain of 235,000 jobs in August, officials will want to keep their options open, ready to reduce bond purchases as soon as the Nov. 2-3 policy meeting if employment growth rebounds and COVID-19 risks recede, but able also to delay any "taper" if the virus hinders the recovery.

  • Fed Seen Announcing Bond Taper in November, Rate Liftoff in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Federal Reserve will probably hint at its meeting next week that it is moving toward scaling back monthly asset purchases and make a formal announcement in November, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.The survey of 52 economists also predicted the U.S. central bank would hold interest rates near zero through 2022 before delivering two quarter-point increases by the end of

  • Sears just reminded us all it's a zombie retailer

    Sears is waving goodbye to its home market of Illinois.

  • These Highflying Chip Stocks Are Supported By Sustained Tailwinds

    Top semiconductor stocks Nvidia and Monolithic Power Systems have room to run higher, a Wall Street analyst said Friday.

  • This week in Bidenomics: The rich will survive

    Investors have seen the worst tax hikes Democrats can throw at them, and shrugged.

  • Retail investors won't just buy any dip — it has to be special

    Retail investors love to buy the dip — especially in the last two years. But they may be getting more choosy.

  • China enters Taiwan air defence zone a day after military budget boost

    Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 10 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the day after the island announced a $9 billion boost to military spending to counter the threat from China. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Tyra Banks defends Olivia Jade's 'Dancing With the Stars' casting

    Tyra Banks is defending this year's most controversial "Dancing With the Stars" casting choice: Olivia Jade. Jade, the daughter of "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is set to make her "DWTS" debut in Monday night's season 30 premiere. Fans, however, criticized her involvement because of her parents' participation in the college admissions cheating scandal.

  • Visit More Than 1,000 Museums Across the U.S. for Free This Saturday

    Smithsonian Magazine's annual Museum Day event is here.

  • Self-driving technology needs a reset — and this is what it would look like

    OUTSIDE THE BOX When I rode in an autonomous vehicle four years ago, I was struck by two things. The first was the pit-of-your-stomach gut flutter I felt when the packed sedan propelled itself onto a busy San Jose, Calif.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    A look at the shareholders of JetBlue Airways Corporation ( NASDAQ:JBLU ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • The iPhone 13 Was Just Announced, But You Bet We’ve Already Scoped Out The Cutest Cases

    The plant daddy case has our vote.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Tommy Thompson has surgery after water-skiing accident

    Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, had surgery Thursday following a water-skiing accident. “On my way in to surgery this morning,” the 79-year-old Thompson posted on Facebook. “Had a little water skiing accident over the weekend and have to have my bicep reattached to the tendon.”