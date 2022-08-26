Why was Somerset DA Jeffrey Thomas' sexual assault trial continued?

The defense team for Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas in his sexual abuse case was granted a continuance on his trial date during a motions hearing Friday in Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

Witness issues were the reasons given by the defense team of Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie when they asked for a continuance. One witness would be out of the country because of a death in the family and another, who is an expert witness on trauma, would not be able to prepare by the time of trial's set date set in about three weeks. The defense considered both witnesses as primary, or necessary, witnesses. The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General's prosecution team in this case did not contest the request.

Motions are applications to the court made by the prosecutor or defense attorney requesting that the court make a decision on a certain issue before the trial begins. These pretrial motions are made to secure or exclude evidence, to change venue or where the trial is held, or to end the case.

Background

Thomas is accused of entering an adult acquaintance's home on the evening of Sept. 18 without permission and remaining in the residence even after being told to leave. Police said he sexually and physically assaulted a woman.

On Sept. 22, 2021, charges of sexual assault, indecent aggravated assault, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass were brought against Thomas.

Thomas' license to practice law was suspended by the state Supreme Court for reasons that have not been disclosed by the disciplinary arm of the high court. Because of the suspension, Thomas can no longer have access to anything to do with the Somerset County District Attorney's Office or in the courthouse itself, unless for his own case. His pay was suspended.

He has been free but must wear an electronic monitor until trial.

If found guilty by a jury, Thomas could spend several years in prison.

Friday

Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany Jr. continued the trial until Jan. 9 and set new deadlines in December for the prosecution and defense to submit any more pretrial motions they need him to hear and to make decisions on whether to allow or disallow during the trial.

Several motions made and decided by Creany at a hearing in mid-June were discussed. The judge made his decision on those soon after the hearing.

On Friday, the defense asked the judge to reconsider two of those decisions, including his order granting the prosecution's request not "to produce the complete data extraction of the electronic telephone device bearing telephone number known to the parties as (the alleged victim)."

"I ask the court to possibly reconsider," said Lurie. He explained that he did not want to use any of the redacted information in his "case in chief" at trial. But the defense only wanted to view the redacted texts it believes could possibly show that the alleged victim's statements made under oath for the PFA against Thomas were different from her testimony at trial.

This action at trial is known as impeachment or the process of attacking the accuracy of witnesses' testimony. If a witness' testimony at trial contradicts their earlier sworn statements, such as statements made when requesting a court to issue a PFA, one or both parties might bring up the sworn statement to impeach their testimony.

Creany said he would revisit his decision once he goes over the evidence, 800 pages of text messages, of which about 100 are redacted, with Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's prosecuting team, and with the defense attorneys nearby, at his office in Ebensburg. He will decide if the redacted material has any relevance in the case. If he decides it does, he will allow it. Meantime, he asked the defense to be more specific with its request of the redacted material in writing.

At the June motions hearing, the prosecution team also present Friday, Patrick Schulte and Tomm Mutschler, senior deputy generals, also requested that the judge exclude evidence of protection for abuse petitions that were filed against Thomas and his wife immediately after the charges were filed, but were then withdrawn by the woman before any court hearing on the matter.

"In regard to PFAs (Protection From Abuse order, similar to a restraining order with legal consequences if not followed) and the ruling you made. I've been thinking about the ruling," Tutera said to Creany, drawing smiles from several people in the courtroom in an otherwise rather tense court proceeding.

The judge said the PFAs may be used for impeachment purposes.

The jury for the case will be picked from a pool of about 200 residents on Nov. 1, he said.

"Then we would be ready to roll," Creany said.

