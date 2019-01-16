Why Sonae, SGPS, S.A.’s (ELI:SON) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:SON) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sonae SGPS:

0.03 = €116m ÷ (€7.6b – €2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Sonae SGPS has an ROCE of 3.0%.

Does Sonae SGPS Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Sonae SGPS’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Consumer Retailing industry average of 10%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Sonae SGPS stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Sonae SGPS’s current ROCE of 3.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 4.6%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Sonae SGPS.

Sonae SGPS’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sonae SGPS has total assets of €7.6b and current liabilities of €2.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Sonae SGPS’s ROCE is concerning.