Why Is Sonoco (SON) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sonoco (SON). Shares have added about 2.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sonoco due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Sonoco Misses Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Trims View



Sonoco Products Company’s third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings increased 12.8% year on year to 97 cents per share. Earnings also exceeded the upper-end of management’s guidance of 88-94 cents. The reported figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents, resulting in a negative surprise of 6.6%.



On a reported basis, including one-time items, earnings per share came in at 91 cents, compared with the year-ago quarter’s 72 cents.

Sonoco’s net sales came in at $1.35 billion, marginally down from the prior-year quarter’s $1.36 billion. This downside primarily resulted from lower volumes and stronger U.S. dollar, partly offset by increased sales from acquisitions. The sales figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion.



Operational Update



Cost of sales came in at $1.09 billion compared with the $1.10 billion recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Gross profit during the third quarter totaled $265.5 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $259.6 million. Gross margin came in at 19.6% compared with 19.0% reported in the comparable period last year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $120.3 million, down 11.5% year over year. The downside primarily resulted from acquisition-related costs. Adjusted operating income increased 12.1% year over year to $139 million during the July-September quarter. Operating margin came in at 10.3% compared with the 9.1% recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Segment Performance



The Consumer Packaging segment reported net sales of $581.4 million, down 3.1% from $600.2 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Operating profit inched up to $56.7 million from the $56 million witnessed in the comparable period last year.



Net sales in the Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment came in at $495.8 million, suggesting an increase of 6.9% year over year on the Conitex acquisition, partly offset by foreign exchange and lower volume. Operating profit totaled $59.4 million compared with the $53.9 million recorded in the comparable period last year.



The Display and Packaging segment’s net sales slipped 12.1% year over year to $145 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $8.9 million compared with $3.7 million reported in the year-earlier quarter.



The Protective Solution segment’s net sales came in at $131.7 million, down 2.9% year over year on lower volume. Operating profit of the segment jumped 34.6% year over year to $14 million.



Financial Performance



Sonoco reported cash and cash equivalents of $115.9 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $250.4 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company recorded cash flow from operating activities of $238.8 million in the reported quarter compared with $451.5 million in the year-earlier period.



As of the third quarter’s end, long-term debt was $1.18 billion compared with the $1.19 billion recorded at the end of 2018. As of Sep 30, 2019, the company’s total debt-to-capital ratio was 45.6% compared with 43.9% reported at the end of 2018.



Acquisition



This May, Sonoco signed an agreement to acquire Corenso Holdings America, Inc. from Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, for a cash consideration of $110 million. The company completed the acquisition in August.



Guidance



For 2019, Sonoco now expects adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.54 compared with the prior estimate of $3.52-$3.62. The company reaffirmed its operating cash flow and free cash-flow guidance. Operating cash flow is expected between $435 million and $455 million and free cash flow is projected at $60-$80 million.

For the ongoing quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of 72-76 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s 84 cents. However, the company anticipates slowdown in customer orders in certain markets.

