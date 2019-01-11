Why Sonos Stock Fell 20% in December

What happened

Shares of Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) dipped 20% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big monthly decline for the speaker hardware company came after shares hit a new lifetime low amid a period of steep sell-offs for the broader market.

^SPX Chart More

^SPX data by YCharts.

Sonos had its initial public offering in August and priced shares at $15 for its market debut. The stock gained ground in its first month of trading but has since declined amid market volatility and increased concerns about the company's competitive position in smart speakers.

Sonos One speakers. More

Image source: Sonos.

So what

Sonos posted strong sales growth (up 27% year over year) when it published fourth-quarter earnings in November, but guidance was uninspiring, and the stock traded sideways in the month before going on to track well below the broader market in December. The company's products are generally highly regarded, but tech hardware is a historically cutthroat industry, and tough competition has some investors questioning the company's long-term outlook. With stocks undergoing dramatic sell-offs in December and Sonos' business yet to achieve consistent profitability, it's not surprising that the speaker company lagged the market last month.

Now what

Sonos stock has seen some recovery along with the broader market, with shares gaining roughly 9.5% in January so far.