Why south India outperforms the north

·5 min read
Teachers serve mid-day meal to students during lunch break
Tamil Nadu in southern India was the first state to introduce mid-day meals in schools

Data shows that southern Indian states outperform the rest of the country in health, education and economic opportunities. But what are the consequences of this phenomenon? Nilakantan R, a data scientist, finds out.

Consider a child born in India.

Firstly, this child is far less likely to be born in southern India than in northern India, given the former's lower rates of population growth.

But let's assume she is. In which case, she is far less likely to die in the first year of her life given the lower infant mortality rates in south India compared with the rest of the country.

She is more likely to get vaccinated, less likely to lose her mother during childbirth, more likely to have access to child services and receive better early childhood nutrition.

She is also more likely to celebrate her fifth birthday, find a hospital or a doctor in case she falls sick and eventually live a slightly longer life.

She will go to school and stay in school longer - she will more likely go to college as well. She is less likely to be involved in agriculture for economic sustenance and more likely to find work that pays her more.

She will also go on to be a mother to fewer children, who in turn will be healthier and more educated than her. And she'll also have greater political representation and more impact on elections as a voter.

chart
chart

In short, a median child born in southern India will live a healthier, wealthier, more secure and a more socially impactful life compared with a child born in northern India.

In many of these indicators of health, education and economic opportunities, the difference between the south and the north is as stark as that between Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.

But that hasn't always been the case.

At the time of India's independence in 1947, the four southern states - Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh which constituted about a quarter of India's population - were mostly in the middle or bottom in terms of development. (A fifth state of Telangana was formed in 2014 - three years after the last census - by bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.)

But the southern states started to diverge positively compared with the rest of India in the 1980s - a trend which has accelerated ever since.

There is no one answer to why this happened though.

Each of the southern states has its own particular story, but in essence, the progress was achieved by the innovative policies of individual states.

Some of those worked. Some failed. And many were fiscally profligate. But the states, many believe, have acted as laboratories of democracy, as they were intended to.

chart
chart

A prime example of this is the mid-day meal scheme - feeding students a free lunch at government schools - which began in Tamil Nadu.

Introduced in 1982, the mid-day meal scheme ended up increasing school admissions in Tamil Nadu - the state today boasts of the highest school enrolment gains in the country.

In neighbouring Kerala, scholars such as Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen have attributed advances in health and education to a combination of political mobilisation and to the state's syncretic culture. Others such as Prerna Singh, a political scientist, have cited subnationalism - the strong regional identity of the state - as another possible reason.

But the southern states' success has also led to a special problem.

The four states have a smaller population than their northern counterparts, having seen lower population growth for a generation now.

While their prosperity leads them to being taxed more - on a per-capita basis because they are less populous - they are given a relatively smaller share in the central transfer of taxes where the amount allocated is dependent on the population. Thus, they see themselves as being punished for their success.

Many believe that this has been made worse by recent tax reforms.

In the past, all states would raise revenues through indirect taxes which gave them the financial freedom to make their own policies - such as the mid-day meal scheme in Tamil Nadu. But with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), designed to unify the country into a single market, the states say they have little leeway to raise their own finances and are increasingly dependent on federal transfers.

chart
chart

As the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, P Thiaga Rajan said recently, "If you remove all variables of taxation away from the states and put them under the GST bucket, where are states to determine their revenue policy? You've effectively turned states into municipalities."

This has made the relations between the central government and the south tense.

In 2020, for example, after a particularly prolonged political battle between Delhi and the states on the GST, the federal government agreed to pay the states what it lawfully owed them only after some state governments threatened to sue.

Earlier this year, there was a tussle between states and the central government about lowering fuel prices, with the latter demanding that the states do so - and many of the southern states pushing back.

It's a problem with no easy solutions.

On the one hand there are people in Uttar Pradesh who want to be treated just like a citizen in Tamil Nadu in terms of government services and welfare schemes. But on the other hand, there are citizens of Tamil Nadu who end up sending more money over to states such as Uttar Pradesh than spending on themselves via the complicated tax system.

That's not all - relations between the south and the central government could get more fraught in the future as the country gears up for another round of delimitation in 2026.

The exercise - which was last done in 1976 - refers to redrawing the boundaries of electoral seats to represent changes in population over time. This means that along with revenue loss and lack of freedom to make their own policies, the prosperous south may have fewer seats in parliament in the future.

Nilakantan RS is a data scientist and author of South v North

Charts by the BBC's Shadab Nazmi

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • National Voter Registration Day

    National Voter Registration Day

  • Voter Purges May Be Illegal 90 Days Before an Election — Republicans Are Trying Anyway

    (Bloomberg) -- A series of last-minute challenges to the eligibility of tens of thousands of mostly Democratic voters by acolytes of Donald Trump risk violating federal law and threaten to complicate vote counting in US midterm elections in key states like Georgia.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s Woe

  • Nets needed humbling of playoff sweep according to Kyrie Irving

    Star guard Kyrie Irving discusses the playoff sweep that the Nets suffered last year in the first round, and the motivation he carries with him.

  • Singaporean restaurant justifies controversial $7 ‘noisy child’ surcharge

    A restaurant in Singapore has started imposing a surcharge of 10 Singapore dollars (approximately $7) to customers with a “noisy and disruptive” child. Angie's Oyster Bar & Grill, which is situated at Outram Road, sparked controversy among Singaporean parents after a customer shared details about the purported policy with local media. The customer was informed of the surcharge after requesting a baby chair while making a reservation at the restaurant.

  • The super in my apartment building convinced me to buy this trash can on Amazon, and he was 100% right — it’s amazing!

    I have no regrets.

  • Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$2.0m worth of shares earlier this year as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM)) stock dips by 5.4%.

    By selling US$2.0m worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) stock at an average sell price of US$178 over the...

  • Spurs still open to acquiring Russell Westbrook?

    At one point in time, the Spurs were in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers to absorb Russell Westbrook's contract. In that scenario, San Antonio was to be compensated with multiple draft picks. Currently, a source close to the Spurs says the two ...

  • Manchin Blames ‘Revenge Politics’ for GOP Balking on Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin pleaded for Republican support to help pass his plan to fast-track energy permitting projects Tuesday as the prospects for his legislation falter amid pushback from the GOP lawmakers and progressive Democrats. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion We

  • Exclusive-Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom -sources

    Saudi Arabia is planning to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private U.S. space companies, according to three people familiar with the arrangement. The sources, speaking anonymously to discuss the mission's crew before its formal announcement, said the deal was signed privately earlier this year with Houston's Axiom Space, which arranges and manages private missions to space on U.S. spacecraft for researchers and tourists. Under the deal, two Saudi astronauts will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station for a roughly weeklong stay early next year, the sources said.

  • Tensions rise over Leicester violence as India and Pakistan wade into ‘dark episode’

    The governments of India and Pakistan have demanded immediate action by British authorities to tackle ongoing disorder between Hindus and Muslims in Leicester.

  • Why Wasn't Prince Louis, 4, at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Alongside Siblings George and Charlotte?

    Prince William and Kate Middleton's older children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, accompanied their parents to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

  • Trump Rape Accuser Renews Push to Depose Him in Defamation Case

    (Bloomberg) -- New York advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who in 2019 sued Donald Trump for defamation after he denied raping her two decades ago, intends to renew a previously abandoned bid to depose the former president.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus

  • Russia has lost war of attrition in Ukraine, military expert says

    Russia has already lost the war of attrition of its own making in Ukraine, Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov said in an interview with NV Radio on Sept. 18.

  • Russian Army preparing to defensive actions in Ukraine

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:10 The Russian Army is preparing to conduct defensive operations in the occupied territories of Ukraine, forming up to 3 defence lines. Source: Vadym Skibitskii, representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview for Kyiv Post Quote: "Military intelligence reports that the Russian forces are actively preparing for defensive operations.

  • India just purchased its most expensive LNG cargo in history as it scrambles to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries

    India is scrambling to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries, causing one gas company to pay for the nation's most expensive LNG cargo in history.

  • Five things you should know about Italy's Giorgia Meloni

    STORY: "In Europe they are a bit worried about Meloni and what will happen. What will happen? The fun will be over. What will happen is that Italy will be able to defend its international interests."Five things you should know about Italy's Giorgia Meloni1// She's the leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy partywhich traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group set up after World War TwoMeloni has looked to distance herself from the far-right and says her party is mainstream conservativeBut critics say fascist sympathizers still flourish in its ranks2// She was brought up by a single mother in a working class district of Rome after her father abandoned them following her birthMeloni has made no attempt to lose her strong Roman accent3// Meloni entered politics aged 15 She won her first local election at 21 At 31, she became Italy's youngest-ever minister when she was given the youth portfolio in Silvio Berlusconi's government in 20084// Meloni’s right-wing alliance is promising lower taxes and early retirementShe appears to have abandoned her euroscepticism Her consistent criticism of Vladimir Putin has won her brownie points in parts of the EU even though many disagree with her views on LGBTQ rights and immigration5// She is opposed to diversity quotas to boost female presence in parliament or the boardroom saying women have to get to the top through merit''I know that when you are a woman, you are often underestimated, but that can help you. And if I can do that, I think that we will finally understand also here in Italy that women can be very concrete, very fast and sometimes much honest. It's much (more) difficult for us to have compromises and I think that is what Italy needs now.''

  • India's economy has outpaced Pakistan's handily since Partition in 1947 – politics explains why

    India and Pakistan inherited the same economic legacy of underinvestment and neglect from Britain when they became independent states following the Partition on Aug. 15, 1947. Their colonial economies were among the poorest in the world. For both nations, independence almost immediately led to strong growth and fueled significant gains in education, health care and other areas of development. But it was Pakistan that saw faster growth rates during the first four decades or so, while India lagged

  • GOP's hard-line tactics on migrants refocus midterm debate

    They’ve delivered migrants on planes and buses to Washington, D.C., New York City — even Martha’s Vineyard. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas insist such dramatic steps are need to highlight a genuine crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, where thousands of migrants stream into the country illegally each day.

  • GOP leads Democrats by large margin on issues that most voters say will decide midterm elections: poll

    A recent NBC News poll revealed voters trust Republicans to take on the economy and border security, over Democrats who are trusted to best handle abortion and health care.

  • Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.